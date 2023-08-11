Independence Day 2023 Wishes and Images: Happy Swatantrata Diwas! 15th August, i.e. Independence Day, is considered very special for every Indian because on this day in 1947, India was freed from the shackles of slavery of the British rule, which means on this day, British rule ended in India, and independent India was established. Including 100 years of the East India Company and 100 years of the British Crown, the British ruled India for a total of 200 years. Many heroes of our country sacrificed their lives to drive away the British from the country and to break the shackles of slavery, and only after that India received its freedom. Independence Day 2023 Special: From Launch of India's First Satellite Aryabhata to Chandrayaan 3 and Mars Mission, List of ISRO's Major Achievements That Made India Proud.

This year, 77 years of India's Independence Day have been completed, and the country is celebrating its 77th Independence Day. Jawaharlal Nehru was the first Prime Minister of India after independence. He hoisted the Indian national flag over the Lahori Gate of the Red Fort in Delhi. Every year the current Prime Minister hoists the flag at the Red Fort and publicly addresses the nation. This day is celebrated as Independence Day all over India. Flag hoisting ceremonies, parades and cultural programs are organized at many places and in different parts of the country.

On Independence Day, every Indian deck up in the hues of the tricolour and the passion of patriotism is clearly visible in the eyes of Indian citizens. On this day, everyone salutes the national flag, and along with this, greeting messages are exchanged. On this special occasion, you can also wish Independence Day to your loved ones through these wishes, WhatsApp messages, Facebook greetings and quotes with the spirit of patriotism. Independence Day 2023 Decoration Ideas: Easy and Fun Ways To Decorate Your Home.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Honor the Different Heroes That Have Made Us Proud. The Heroes That Made Our Nation Great, the Heroes Who Made Our Voice Heard and Gave Us the Freedom We Much Needed. Happy Independence Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Independence Day. Let’s Celebrate and Remember Those Who Fought So Hard and Shed Their Blood for Us To Enjoy This Freedom We Have Today.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Independence Day Bring Success and Good Fortune in Our Lives, and May the Country Continue Progressing on the Right Path. Happy Independence Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: True Freedom Lies Within Us. Always Stand for What You Believe Is Right. Happy Independence Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Our Freedom Fighters Are the Ones Who Deserve To Be Remembered for the Sacrifices They Made for This Country. Happy Independence Day.

Significantly, for the first time in the year 1857, a rebellion started against the British rule under the leadership of heroes like Rani Lakshmibai, Tatya Tope and Mangal Pandey, even though this rebellion was unsuccessful, but this rebellion shook the foundation of the British rule.

After this, many brave citizens of India rebelled against the British for Swaraj. Eventually, due to the innumerable sacrifices and movements by the heroes, India gained independence by being divided into two parts. On August 14, 1947, Pakistan became independent after separating from India, and then on August 15, 1947, India became completely free from the slavery of the British.

