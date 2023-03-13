International Day of Mathematics (IDM) is celebrated every year on March 14. The day is known as Pi Day because the mathematical constant π (pi) can be rounded down to 3.14. The International Day of Mathematics is a worldwide celebration. Every year on March 14, all countries participate and be a part of the celebration by engaging in activities for both students and the general public in schools, museums, libraries and other spaces. The International Day of Mathematics is a project led by the International Mathematical Union with the support of numerous international and regional organizations. As we celebrate International Day of Mathematics 2023, here’s all you need to know about its history and significance. March 2023 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Here's List of All Important Dates and Indian Bank Holidays for the Month.

International Day of Mathematics 2023 Theme

The theme for the International Day of Mathematics 2023 is ‘Mathematics for Everyone’. The theme was proposed by Marco Zarco Rotairo of the Trece Martires City National High School at Indang, Cavite, Philippines.

International Day of Mathematics History

The International Day of Mathematics was announced by UNESCO at the 40th session of the General Conference, on November 26, 2019. The first celebration was held on March 14, 2020. Since then, the day has been celebrated every year with a new theme to flavour the celebration, spark creativity and bring light to connections between mathematics and all sorts of fields, concepts and ideas. The project is led by the International Mathematical Union with the support of numerous international and regional organizations from all over the world. The day aims to improve the understanding among the general public, decision-makers, and in schools, of the importance of mathematics in education.

International Day of Mathematics Significance

The International Day of Mathematics is the perfect opportunity to explain and celebrate the essential role that mathematics plays in the breakthroughs in science and technology. The day highlights the importance of mathematics in improving the quality of life, empowering women and girls, and contributing to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals of the 2030 Agenda (SDG1-17) of the United Nations.

