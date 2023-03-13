The best thing about the New Year is the opportunity to celebrate various festivals and events all over again. And as we enter New Year 2023, this excitement is bound to be 10x. While January and February have their fair share of festivities with Pongal and Maha Shivratri celebrations, March is always the month that gives a glimpse of the festive spirit, with the celebration of Holi and Ugadi or Gudi Padwa. The month begins by celebrating various New Year's that people across the country commemorate. And prepping for the festive affair that is March 2023 is sure, to begin with knowing the complete list of festivals and events in the month. Well, we have curated the March 2023 Festivals Calendar that will come in handy as you prepare for all the festivities of the month! Hindu Festivals 2023 Dates’ List for PDF Download Online: Diwali, Holi, Ganesh Chaturthi, Durga Puja and Navratri, Know About Major Celebrations in New Year.

The month of March begins with a grand celebration as Holi celebrations begin on March 7. The two-day festival, which marks the beginning of spring, is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm in various parts of the country. While the festivities around Holi begin on March 7 with Holika Dahan, the main event of Rangpanchami will be celebrated on March 8 - the same day as International Women’s Day! Holi is celebrated with great fervour in North India. However, many people often travel to Mathura and Banaras to make this festival colourful!

Complete March 2023 Festivals Calendar

Date Day Festival/Event March 7, 2023 Tuesday Chhoti Holi/Holika Dahan/Chaitanya Mahaputra Jayanti March 8, 2023 Wednesday Holi/International Women’s Day March 10, 2023 Friday Shivaji Jayanti March 21, 2023 Tuesday Vernal Equinox / Parsi New Year March 22, 2023 Wednesday Ugadi / Gudi Padwa / Jhulelal Jayanti March 23, 2023 Thursday Shaheed Diwas March 30, 2023 Thursday Rama Navami

In addition, March also brings the celebration of the Vernal Equinox, which coincides with the Parsi New Year. It is important to note that this celebration differs from the Parsi New Year celebrations that fall in August. March 23 also marks an important festival for the people of Maharashtra (Gudi Padwa) and the South Indians States of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana (Ugadi). According to the Hindu Luni-solar calendar, this festival marks the beginning of the New Year. We hope this calendar helps you have a fun and festive month ahead!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 13, 2023 02:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).