Every year on the third Saturday of June, International Surfing Day is celebrated. An unofficial, environmentally conscious sports-centred holiday that celebrates the sport of surfing, surfing lifestyle and the sustainability of ocean resources. On this day, surfers hit the waves as the quasi-holiday urges ocean enthusiasts around the world to paddle our in celebration of their love for the sport. But this year’s International Surfing Day would be different, like many other events. While some places will continue to remain shut, other beaches could be open for surfers, considering they maintain social distancing norms. As we celebrate International Surfing Day 2020 today, June 20, let us explore the history and significance to celebrate this sport event. Happy World Environment Day 2020 Images and Wallpapers For Free Download Online.

International Surfing Day 2020 Date

The Surfrider Foundation in the US established the Surfing Day in 2005 along with the Surfing Magazine. It was decided that every year, the third Saturday of June, International Surfing Day will be celebrated. This also gives a perfect excuse to surfers to kick-off the summer season. This year, International Surfing Day falls on June 20, just a day ahead of the longest day of this year on Summer Solstice.

International Surfing Day History and Significance

International Surfing Day closely follows the spirit of the World Surf Day, established by the Usenet Newsgroup Alt. Surfing in 1993. International Surfing Day is a global event to encourage the sport of surfing. Various surf-related activities are held. Since the day is also related to sustaining the ocean resources, surfers also use the day to give back to the environment by organising beach clean-ups, and other activities. Planting a Naupaka plant, a flowering coastal plant, is also a part of the celebration that surfers take up.

As we already noted, this year’s International Surfing Day celebration will be different than the previous years. Surfers will have to maintain social distancing rules and beaches may not allow too much of crowd, fearing the spread of coronavirus.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2020 07:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).