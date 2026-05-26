Padmini Ekadashi 2026 Date and Muhurat: Why This Rare Ekadashi Comes Once in 3 Years

Padmini Ekadashi, considered one of the most auspicious Ekadashi fasts in Hinduism, will be observed in 2026 during Adhik Maas, also known as Purushottam Maas. According to the Hindu calendar, the fast falls on the Ekadashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha and is observed once every three years during the extra lunar month.

This year, confusion has emerged among devotees regarding whether the fast should be observed on May 26 or May 27. According to the Udaya Tithi rule followed in Hindu traditions, Padmini Ekadashi fast will be observed on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. Padmini Ekadashi 2026 Date: Timings, Puja Vidhi, Rituals, and Spiritual Significance.

Padmini Ekadashi 2026 Date and Timings

According to the Panchang:

Ekadashi Tithi begins: May 26, 2026, at 7:40 am

Ekadashi Tithi ends: May 27, 2026, at 7:50 am

Padmini Ekadashi fast date: May 27, 2026

Parana (fast-breaking) date: Morning of May 28, 2026

As the Ekadashi Tithi prevails during sunrise on May 27, the fast will be observed on that day as per Udaya Tithi calculations. Bakrid 2026: Suvendu Adhikari-Led West Bengal Government Revises Bakrid Holiday to One Day From Two, May 28 Declared Official Public Holiday.

Why Padmini Ekadashi Is Considered Special

Padmini Ekadashi is also known as Purushottam Ekadashi and Kamala Ekadashi. It holds a special place among all Ekadashi fasts due to its association with Adhik Maas, the sacred extra month in the Hindu lunar calendar.

According to religious beliefs, observing this fast with devotion frees a person from the sins of past lives and brings the blessings of Lord Vishnu. Hindu scriptures state that devotees who regularly observe the fast attain Vishnu Lok, the divine abode of Lord Vishnu.

It is also believed that Lord Krishna explained the significance of this Ekadashi to Arjuna. Religious texts say the spiritual merit earned through this fast is considered equivalent to performing yajnas, penance and other major rituals.

Puja Vidhi and Fasting Rituals

Devotees observing the fast are advised to wake up early, bathe and take a vow to observe the vrat with devotion.

Religious texts prescribe applying mud to the body before bathing and praying for purity. The bath is traditionally performed using cow dung, sesame seeds, kusha grass and amla powder. After bathing, devotees wear clean clothes and worship Lord Vishnu with incense, lamps, flowers, saffron and offerings.

Importance of Waterless Fast and Night Vigil

According to Hindu beliefs, observing a Nirjala (waterless) fast on Padmini Ekadashi is considered highly auspicious. However, devotees unable to observe a strict fast may consume fruits or water. Special importance is also given to bhajans, devotional singing, dancing and night-long vigils before the deity. Some traditions also prescribe worshipping Lord Shiva at every hour during the day.

Spiritual Significance of the Fast

Religious beliefs hold that observing the fast with sincerity fulfills worldly desires and brings happiness, prosperity and mental peace. Devotees also believe that the vrat supports spiritual progress and ultimately helps one attain the supreme abode of Lord Vishnu.

What Is Adhik Maas?

Adhik Maas, also called Purushottam Maas, is an additional lunar month added to the Hindu calendar approximately once every three years to balance the gap between the solar and lunar year.

According to the Vashishtha Siddhanta, this month is considered especially sacred for chanting, charity, fasting and penance. Religious traditions believe spiritual practices performed during Adhik Maas yield multiplied results compared to regular months.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (ABP News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2026 07:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).