Padmini Ekadashi 2026 Date: Timings, Puja Vidhi, Rituals, and Spiritual Significance

Padmini Ekadashi, one of the most sacred observances dedicated to Lord Shri Hari Vishnu, will be observed on May 27, 2026. Devotees across India observe the fast and offer prayers on this day to seek blessings, prosperity and spiritual growth.

The Ekadashi falling during Adhik Maas, also known as the extra lunar month in the Hindu calendar, is considered especially significant among all Ekadashi fasts. Many devotees believe observing the Padmini Ekadashi vrat brings greater spiritual rewards and blessings compared to regular Ekadashi observances. Bakrid 2026: Suvendu Adhikari-Led West Bengal Government Revises Bakrid Holiday to One Day From Two, May 28 Declared Official Public Holiday.

Padmini Ekadashi 2026: Tithi and Parana Timings

According to the Hindu calendar:

Ekadashi Tithi Begins: 05:10 AM on May 26, 2026

Ekadashi Tithi Ends: 06:21 AM on May 27, 2026

Parana Timing

Parana Timing: May 28, 2026, from 05:25 AM to 07:56 AM

Dwadashi End Moment on Parana Day: May 28, 2026, at 07:56 AM

Devotees observing the fast traditionally break it during the prescribed Parana timing on Dwadashi.

Why Padmini Ekadashi Is Considered Special

Among all Ekadashi observances, Padmini Ekadashi is regarded as especially significant because it occurs only during Adhik Maas, which appears periodically in the Hindu lunar calendar.

According to Hindu beliefs, the sacred Ekadashi is associated with spiritual growth and upliftment, fulfillment of desires, prosperity and well-being, and stronger devotion towards Lord Vishnu. Devotees consider the day highly auspicious for worship, meditation and acts of charity. Mohini Ekadashi 2026: Date, Parana Timing, Vrat Katha, Puja Vidhi and Rules for Lord Vishnu’s Blessings.

Padmini Ekadashi Fasting Rules

Many devotees follow traditional fasting practices throughout the day with devotion and discipline.

Simple fasting rules observed on Ekadashi include:

Avoid consuming grains, rice and heavy meals

Follow a sattvic diet if not observing a nirjala (waterless) fast

Spend the day in prayers, chanting and spiritual activities

Break the fast only during the specified Parana timing

Padmini Ekadashi Puja Rituals

Morning Rituals

Devotees wake up early during Brahma Muhurat and take a bath before beginning the fast and puja rituals. Traditional practices advise against using soap or chemical-based body cleansers while bathing on Ekadashi.

Preparing the Puja Space

The puja area is cleaned thoroughly before placing idols or images of Lord Vishnu, Bal Gopal, Shaligram and Shri Yantra on a wooden platform. A Panchamrit bath is offered to the deities, who are then decorated with yellow clothes, flowers and Tulsi mala.

Offerings and Mantras

Devotees light a diya using desi ghee along with incense sticks and offer sweets, fruits, Tulsi leaves and Panchamrit prepared with milk, curd, ghee, honey and sugar powder. Many devotees also recite Vishnu Sahasranama and chant the Maha Mantra, “Om Namo Bhagvate Vasudevaye”.

Charity and Evening Rituals

Donating food, clothes or money on Padmini Ekadashi is considered highly auspicious and spiritually rewarding. In the evening, devotees worship the Tulsi plant by lighting an earthen lamp near it and, if possible, performing seven parikramas around the plant.

According to traditional beliefs, Tulsi leaves should not be plucked on Ekadashi. Devotees usually collect the leaves a day earlier and preserve them in water for use during worship.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2026 08:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).