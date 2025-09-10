World Suicide Prevention Day is an annual event that is observed across the world on September 10. This awareness day has been observed since 2003 and aims to provide worldwide commitment and action to prevent suicides, with various activities around the world. The International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) collaborates with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH) to host World Suicide Prevention Day. The purpose of this day is to raise awareness around the globe that suicide can be prevented. World Suicide Prevention Day 2025 falls on Wednesday, September 10. World Suicide Prevention Day Quotes and Powerful Messages: Netizens Share Helpful Videos, Sayings and Posts To Raise Awareness About Suicide Prevention.

Every year, World Suicide Prevention Day focuses on a specific theme. The theme for World Suicide Prevention Day for 2024-2026 is ‘Changing the Narrative on Suicide’. This triennial theme aims to raise awareness about the importance of reducing stigma and encouraging open conversations to prevent suicides. In this article, let’s know more about World Suicide Prevention Day 2025 date, theme and the significance of the annual event.

World Suicide Prevention Day 2025 Date

World Suicide Prevention Day 2025 falls on Wednesday, September 10.

World Suicide Prevention Day History

World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) was established in 2003 by the International Association for Suicide Prevention in conjunction with the World Health Organization (WHO). September 10 each year aims to focus attention on the issue, reduce stigma and raise awareness among organisations, governments, and the public, giving a singular message that suicides are preventable. Suicide Prevention Month Significance and Activities: From Key Insights to Essential Actions - Everything You Need To Know.

World Suicide Prevention Day Significance

World Suicide Prevention Day is an important global event that serves as a reminder to people around the world that suicide is a serious public health issue, but it is also preventable with timely support, awareness, and care. According to the WHO, suicide is a major public health challenge, with more than 7 lakh deaths each year globally. Each suicide has far-reaching social, emotional, and economic consequences and deeply affects individuals and communities worldwide.

Changing the narrative on suicide is about transforming how we perceive this complex issue and shifting from a culture of silence and stigma to one of openness, understanding, and support. Hence, this day holds great significance in raising awareness around the world with a host of events.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 10, 2025 12:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).