Costco Viral 3D Fruit Ice Cream Launches in Bulk Six-Packs for Under USD 12; Know Why the Mango and Peach Desserts Are Getting Popular

A viral social media food trend is making its way to wholesale aisles as Costco begins stocking ultra-realistic, 3D fruit-shaped ice creams. Previously popularised on TikTok and Instagram for their detailed design and satisfying "shell crack", the peach and mango-shaped frozen treats are now available in bulk six-packs, drawing considerable attention from budget-conscious shoppers and online food enthusiasts alike. Notably, "costco viral 3d fruit ice cream" is trending in Google Trends.

Visual Appeal and Viral ASMR Mechanics of Costco Viral 3D Fruit Ice Cream

The core appeal of the dessert lies in its hyper-realistic design, engineered to mimic actual fruit with detailed surface textures and soft color gradients. On platforms like TikTok, content creators have given the product perfect marks, with many viewers initially mistaking the ice cream for genuine produce. Man Orders Veg Biryani, Gets Chicken Biryani With Veg Sticker; Zomato Responds After Video Goes Viral.

Instagram User Rates Costco Viral 3D Fruit Ice Cream 10 on 10

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Sushi Guy (photogami) (@photogami)

Beyond aesthetics, the product has gained traction due to its auditory and tactile appeal. Videos showcasing a knife cutting through the thin outer casing to reveal a smooth ice cream center have generated millions of views. This distinct contrast between the brittle outer layer and the soft interior provides an Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response (ASMR) quality that drives high digital engagement. A video shared by an Instagram user shows the viral 3D ice cream sold by Costco. "The viral Asian peach and mango ice cream is finally at Costco," the user said in his post. Notably, he rated the ice creams 10 on 10.

Viral 3D Ice Cream Flavour Profiles and Consumer Reception

The variety pack sold at Costco features a combination of peach and mango flavors. According to early consumer reviews, the two options offer distinct tasting experiences:

Peach: Described by shoppers as light, creamy, and mildly sweet.

Described by shoppers as light, creamy, and mildly sweet. Mango: Noted for having a more robust, intense, and slightly floral flavor profile.

Reviewers indicate that the realistic outer shell is largely neutral in flavor, tasting similar to plain white chocolate, which serves primarily as a structural vehicle for the intensely flavoured frozen filling inside. Once past the initial internet hype, buyers have praised the internal texture as smooth and velvety.

Costco Pricing of Viral 3D Ice Cream Disrupts Specialised Retail Markets

While the visual presentation established the product's online fame, Costco's bulk pricing structure is expected to significantly broaden its market reach. Members have reported spotting the six-pack boxes priced at USD 11.69. Social media commentators and Reddit users quickly pointed out that this wholesale price point is substantially lower than individual or small-pack units typically found at specialized Asian grocery chains, such as H Mart. As regional distribution expands across Costco locations, retail analysts expect these fruit-shaped desserts to become one of the highly sought-after competitive items of the summer season.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2026 03:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).