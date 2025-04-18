A shocking food mix-up has gone viral after a man claimed he received chicken biryani with a green “veg” sticker despite ordering a vegetarian meal on Zomato. The incident, shared by user @mit_waghela on April 17, shows the food box labeled as vegetarian, but containing visible chicken pieces. The user said he had ordered one veg and one non-veg biryani from “The Biryani Life” for his office staff, but received two non-veg biryanis instead. He expressed concern over such a serious oversight, especially for those with dietary restrictions. Zomato responded to the viral post, stating, “Hi there, this shouldn’t have happened,” and requested the order ID to investigate the error further. Meerut: Chaos As Vegetarian Family Accidentally Eats Chicken At Romeo Lane Restaurant, Realises After Receiving Bill; Viral Video Surfaces.

Man Orders Veg Biryani on Zomato, Gets Chicken Biryani with Veg Sticker

Hi there, this shouldn't have happened. Please DM us your order ID, and let's see what went wrong here. https://t.co/jcTFuGT2Se — Zomato Care (@zomatocare) April 17, 2025

