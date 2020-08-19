New Delhi, August 19: Russia, which has registered the world's first vaccine against coronavirus (COVID-19) infection 'Sputnik V', wants to manufacture it in India, Kirill Dmitriev, the CEO of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), has said. The RDIF is funding 'Sputnik V' which may cure coronavirus infection. Speaking to a news channel, Kirill Dmitriev said Russia is in touch with Indian regulators and also manufacturers to produce 'Sputnik V' in India, adding that Moscow is ready for phase III clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine in India as well. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Russia Begins Production of Coronavirus Vaccine 'Sputnik V'.

"We saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi comment that India is open to manufacturing the vaccine in their country...India has already invested in the vaccine sector heavily, top companies and manufacturing capabilities already exist in India, hence Moscow is keen to manufacture Sputnik V in India," Dmitriev told India Today. In his Independence Day speech on August 5, PM Modi said that three vaccines were under testing phase in India and the country had done preparations for mass production. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: 'Covishield' of Oxford-Astrazeneca and Serum Institute Possibly India's 1st Shot, Release Likely by 2020-End.

"We have great cooperation with India, Indian scientists and Indian manufacturers. They understand our technology," Dmitriev said. He added Russia is open to holding phase III clinical trials of 'Sputnik V' in India. "We are working with twenty countries including India,, Saudi Arabia and UAE. We want to make this vaccine affordable and accessible with production partners around the world," the RDIF chief said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 11 announced that the country had registered the world's first COVID-19 vaccine, dubbed "Sputnik V". The vaccine is developed by the Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, alongside the Russian Direct Investment Fund. Russia plans to produce at least five million doses of the vaccine a month from December through January, according to Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya National Research Center.

