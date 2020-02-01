World Aspergillosis Day 2020: Date, Significance and Awareness Related to the Prevention of The Fungal Infection

Aspergillus spore (Photo Credits: Flickr| Plant pests and diseases)

World Aspergillosis Day 2020 will be observed on February 27 this year. It is a day dedicated to Aspergillosis, a set of diseases caused by the fungus Aspergillus. The day is observed to focus attention on the diseases and to spread awareness about its treatment and prevention. Aspergillus is a common fungus or mold that can be found indoors and outdoors. Many people unknowingly inhale the infectious spores, putting them at risk of the diseases. Winter Pollution: Expert Suggests Tips to Protect Yourself From Toxic Air This Season.

There are different types of aspergillosis, ranging from mild to serious. These include – allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis, allergic aspergillosis sinusitis, aspergilloma, chronic pulmonary aspergillosis, invasive aspergillosis and cutaneous (skin) aspergillosis. If these infections aren’t treated on time, they can cause permanent damage to the lungs. That’s why it’s important to create dialogues around the disease and increase awareness. Home Remedy of the Week: Best Natural Medicines for Preventing and Treating Urinary Tract Infection (UTI).

What Are The Symptoms of Aspergillosis?

The symptoms of aspergillosis depend on the subtype of the disease. According to the Center for Diseases Prevention and Control (CDC), following are some of the symptoms of the disease.

Symptoms of Allergic Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis:

Wheezing

Breathlessness

Cough

Fever

Symptoms of allergic Aspergillus sinusitis:

Stuffiness

Runny nose

Headache

Impaired sense of smell

Symptoms of Aspergilloma:

Cough

Blood in sputum

Shortness of breath

Symptoms of Chronic pulmonary aspergillosis:

Weight loss

Cough

Blood in sputum

Fatigue

Breathlessness

Symptoms of Invasive aspergillosis:

Fever

Chest pain

Cough

Blood in sputum

Breathlessness

Who is at Risk?

People who live in environments where there are microscopic Aspergillus spores in the air are mostly at risk. While our immune system is robust enough to fight off most of the infection, some people with weakened immunity are at risk.

People who have asthma, cystic fibrosis, tuberculosis, COPD, weakened immune systems, cancer patients undergoing treatment, people who are taking high doses of immunosuppressants are more vulnerable to aspergillosis.

How is Aspergillosis Treated?

Allergic forms of the disease are treated with antifungal medicines like itraconazole and corticosteroids. Invasive aspergillosis is treated with voriconazole, posaconazole, itraconazole, caspofungin, micafungin and isavuconazole. Severe cases may warrant surgery.

How To Prevent Aspergillosis?

According to CDC, it’s difficult to prevent aspergillosis since the fungal spores are present in most environments. People who have a compromised immune system, should be more wary of contracting the diseases.

Protect yourself from the environment by wearing respirators and face masks to avoid inhaling the spores. Stay away from manual work like gardening and farming that may involve coming in contact with soil and dust.

Protect your extremities with shoes, socks, and gloves while you indulge in outdoor activities. To prevent skin infections due to the spores, wash your hands and legs with medicated soap.

This World Aspergillosis Day also coincides with AAAM 2020 (9th Advances Against Aspergillosis and Mucormycosis). The 9th Advances Against Aspergillosis and Mucormycosis will be an assembly of leading scientists and doctors from around the world. AAAM 2020 will run from February 27 to February 29.