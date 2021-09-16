African-American-owned business J.I.V.E. Juice is helping people live healthy through the many benefits of juicing. Just recently, the growing health company achieved another milestone as it joined the H-E-B Grocery Company family, enabling it to reach more clients and help them maintain healthier bodies. It is the first juice company to make it to the H-E-B Grocery Company shelves, and its founder could not be any happier.

J.I.V.E. Juice was founded by the Dr. Sears Wellness Institute certified health coach Tamala Austin. She is also the author of the book Love My Body Again, a 21-day meditation guide that helps its readers journey successfully towards a better and healthier body. She is, for one, a walking testament to the phenomenal health benefits and weight reduction effects of juicing. It is for these reasons that she decided to create a company that will make a remarkable impact on the lives of so many people across the country.

"What stands out the most about J.I.V.E. Juice Company is that our juices are made with our customers' health in mind," Austin explained. "When I started the company, I was having health challenges of my own. I wanted to find a natural way to help me with the health challenges I was facing. The recipes are special blends that target specific health issues."

The juicing company has had a significant effect on countless clients. In the beginning, Austin mostly promoted her juices to people suffering from chronic diseases and multiple problems with their health. Eventually, she also saw another valuable market that is constantly looking for healthy approaches to use in their fitness journey. This new market for her juices is the numerous people who are health-conscious and want to stay in good shape as they age.

"When I was able to connect my product with this market, they really propelled me to grow as a business. Because I wasn't working then, whenever I go to the gym, I bring my truck with all my juices and sell my product," Austin added.

J.I.V.E. Juice is a fun, and healthy option as consumers begin to grasp the long-term benefits of adding juicing to their daily regimen. Its products are uniquely designed to look colorful and vibrant to best depict the freshness of its juices. Each juice is specially formulated with a health challenge in mind. Its Sweet Beets juice, for instance, is a special blend of vegetables and fruits that is best consumed by individuals living with hypertension and seeking to improve their blood circulation.

The next five years are looking quite exciting for Austin and her team as she envisions the numerous potentials of expanding J.I.V.E. Juice in other parts of the country. She is also working hard to be able to introduce it to the global market very soon.

Austin's humble story of how she started J.I.V.E. Juice is one worth retelling over and over again. From the unique blends she started concocting in her kitchen to using her personal funds to jump-start what she believed would help people overwhelmingly, she is looking forward to opening more retail spaces across the globe in the coming years.

Her inspirational story is something she hopes others can learn from, most especially if they are thinking of pursuing a new venture. At the end of the day, Austin believes that the ultimate playing field for entrepreneurs will still be social media, and she is bent on creating a powerful presence for J.I.V.E. Juice so her business can reach more people.