Meet Jamie Nyland – The Unstoppable Storm Who Became a TikTok Star In Less Than a Year

Jamie Nyland (Photo Credits: File Image)

When we say content is the king in the new-age era of social media, it actually is. One can never predict what can work best on the internet. Sometimes lame and funny content works the best and the content for which you invest a lot of time fails to capture the attention of the audiences. With the social media apps flourishing, many platforms are explored and have seen the rise of the internet stars. Jamie Nyland is a popular TikTok sensation who rose to fame with his unique videos. It would be hard to believe that the man who had 0 followers in September 2019 has now garnered almost 1.3 million followers.

In a short period, the young man has become a TikTok star, thanks to his incredible video content. Moreover, the total cumulative likes on his TikTok page have almost reached 44 million which is an achievement in less than a year’s time. Besides this, all of his videos have got billions of views and around 40,000,000 million likes. Before gaining popularity on the internet, he worked as a social media marketer helping the content creators to build their brands. With expertise in this field, Jamie himself has become a star today.

His videos are hilarious with a pinch of humour to it. In most of his videos, Jamie is seen along with his family members. Posting the videos on an everyday basis has seen insane growth of his followers and likes. “It is unreal. I cannot believe what started from nothing has a family of 1.3 million now. It is an awesome feeling to become an overnight sensation. I did not think that I would get so much love from the people in very less time. I won’t take this for granted and will keep entertaining people with funnier content”, said Nyland. The unstoppable pace at which he is going has truly made Jamie Nyland a phenom over the internet.