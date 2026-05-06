Mother’s Day 2026 Movies: From Sridevi’s ‘English Vinglish’ and ‘Mom’ to Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Mother’s Day’, Best Bollywood and Hollywood Films To Celebrate Mothers and Family Bonds

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Mother’s Day is celebrated the world over on the second Sunday of May every year. The Mother’s Day Date for 2026 is May 10. Mother’s Day is more than just flowers, gifts, and social media posts, it’s a time to truly appreciate the unconditional love, sacrifices, and emotional strength that mothers bring into our lives every single day. Whether you’re planning a cosy movie marathon with your mom, spending quality time with family, or simply looking for stories that celebrate motherhood in all its forms, films can often say the things words cannot. Mother’s Day 2026: From ‘Maa’ in 'Taare Zameen Par' to ‘Luka Chuppi’, Heartfelt Bollywood Songs To Dedicate to Your Mom.

From emotional Bollywood dramas and inspiring real-life stories to comforting Hollywood entertainers and heartwarming family films, this year’s watchlist offers something for every mood. So, grab your favourite snacks and dive into these memorable films that beautifully celebrate mothers and their journeys on Mother’s Day 2026. Mother’s Day 2026: Date, History, Traditions and Significance.

Mother’s Day 2026 Movies List - Bollywood and Hollywood

'English Vinglish' - Watch Video

Sridevi delivers a beautiful performance in this warm and uplifting story. The film follows a simple housewife who takes English classes to prove her worth to her family. It’s a gentle reminder of a mother’s quiet strength, self-respect, and courage to rediscover herself. Mother’s Day Wishes: Sweet Mom Quotes, WhatsApp Messages, HD Images, Greetings and Wallpapers To Express Your Love to Your Mother.

'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway' - Watch Video

Led by a powerful performance from Rani Mukerji, this film tells the story of a mother fighting against a foreign legal system to reunite with her children. It’s intense, emotional and deeply moving, a true story of determination and love.

'The Sky Is Pink' - Watch Video

Based on a real-life story, this film features Priyanka Chopra Jonas as a devoted mother navigating her daughter’s illness. It’s emotional yet uplifting, celebrating resilience, hope, and unconditional love.

'Mother's Day' - Watch Video

Featuring Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts and Kate Hudson, this film brings together multiple stories about family, relationships and the meaning of motherhood. It’s a fun, feel-good watch.

'Mother of the Bride' - Watch Video

Starring Brooke Shields, this film mixes romance and comedy when a mother reconnects with her past at her daughter’s destination wedding. Expect drama, humour and heartfelt moments.

'Mom' - Watch Video

The late Sridevi shines in this gripping emotional thriller about a mother willing to go to any extent to seek justice for her daughter. Powerful, intense, and deeply emotional, the film highlights a mother’s unconditional love and protective strength.

'Mimi' - Watch Video

Kriti Sanon delivers one of her best performances in this emotional comedy-drama about unexpected motherhood and sacrifice. The film mixes humour with heartfelt moments and celebrates the emotional bond between a mother and child.

Whether you’re in the mood for emotional storytelling or light-hearted laughter, these films perfectly capture the beauty of motherhood in different ways. Celebrate Mother’s Day 2026 with meaningful conversations, timeless music, and stories that remind us why mothers truly deserve to be cherished every day.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 01:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).