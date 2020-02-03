On Martyrs’ Day DPIFF Successfully Commenced Their Tree Plantation Drive as a Part of Their Go Green CSR Initiative Supported by MP Group

DPIFF's Tree Plantation Drive (Photo Credits: File Photo)

On the 30th of January 2020, Colaba witnessed a host of dignitaries come forth for a Tree Plantation Drive. This drive was conducted as part of the CSR activity - Go Green Initiative brought about by the team of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards in collaboration with MP Group. The event witnessed the presence of Col. Rajneesh Gaur (Head of Embarkation Department) and Army Major R K Banerjit (Head of Punjab Battalion) as Chief Guests.

Each year, the team of DPIFF comes up with an activity through which they spread awareness about environmental consciousness and do their bit to give back to nature. The Tree Plantation Drive was one amongst many activities that come under the initiative. The initiative never fails to leave its mark and has received constant acknowledgement and appreciation from Hon’ble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi Ji and Home Minister of India Shri Amit Shah Ji.

In appreciation of the event MD of MP group Abhishek Pathak added "We are proud to be associated with Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival for their social initiative - Go Green. This is a wonderful platform to contribute to the noble cause to make Mumbai Clean and Green. The tree plantation drive at Colaba's Army Cantonment was just a beginning. Come, join hands with us for the Juhu Beach cleaning drive on 9th February. Hoping to see citizens turn up in huge numbers.” Chief Guest Col. Rajneesh Gaur gave some valuable insight on the tree plantation act, ‘I always tell people that while you are doing the plantation just imagine that it is almost like a baby coming out of the womb of a mother because you are taking it out of the polythene and giving it to Mother Nature. Every sapling that is planted is going to give the amount of oxygen back to the Environment, so it’s a very noble cause.’

‘Each one of us present here is an ambassador of the nation. Each of us have a common interest therefore we’re all here together. Let this common interest continue to live and to be of service to the nation.’ Said Chief Guest Major R K Banerjit The event was partnered by Green Yatra, a leading environment NGO of India dedicated towards protection, conservation and betterment of Environment. Team DPIFF continues to create a positive impact while honouring the talent of the Indian Film Industry as it carries forward the golden legacy of the Father of Indian Cinema Shri Dadasaheb Phalke Ji.