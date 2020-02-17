BDSM for Beginners: From Ball Gag to Cuffs, 4 Kinky Toys That Are a Must-Have!

BDSM for beginners (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

BDSM which is an abbreviation for bondage and discipline, dominance and submission and sadism and masochism, may seem extremely scary and mysterious, this form of sex can go as interesting as you want it to be. The perfect BDSM performance is deep-rooted in your deepest desires. For starters, you must know exactly what you want and whether or not it excites you. It might seem confusing initially, to understand when you are the dominant one or the submissive one. Whether you are the sadist or masochist. However, you will soon understand how you want to go about it. The second step surely has to open up to your partner. You must talk to your partner and see if they are comfortable with it or not!

BDSM may include some of the most extreme activities l or something as simple as a blindfold. which could even include cutting the skin or branding. However, one of the awesome things about BDSM is how you can choose what works for you. However, if you are really interested you might want to start with the correct implements or BDSM kink toys. While your imagination is the limit, commonly the equipment used are rope, handcuffs or floggers. However, if you are really looking for simple beginners kink BDSM tools, here are 4 options:

Cuffs

Cuffs are probably the kinkiest or all the other toys, and they aren't even dangerous. You can start off with cuff by deciding who wants to be submissive and explore the new world. They aren't just easy to use but also are fun.

A Ball Gag

This could be another leap of faith if you let someone use a ball gag on you. It is more of a visual thrill that is attained by the dominant by seeing the submissive one in ball gags.

Blindfold

Sounds fairly simple and exciting at the same time, isn't it? Well, blindfolds can open a new arena that you can explore without actually seeing what is happening. Except there should be enough trust amongst the two of you!

Leash and Collar

This power play game with leash and collar is pretty safe and thrilling too. It is all about the kink and who wants to be under the leash.

BDSM is no rocket science, given there is mutual understanding, trust and bonding between the two of you. You can take your time and work it in a way that both of you are comfortable with