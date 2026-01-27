British alternative-rock sensation Yungblud made a massive impact during his debut visit to India this week, headlining the Lollapalooza India 2026 festival. The 28-year-old musician, born Dominic Richard Harrison, drew a huge crowd to the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, delivering a high-octane set that he later described on social media as "one of the greatest nights" of his life. Yungblud Apologises for Meeting Till Lindemann, Reveals He Was Unaware of Rammstein Frontman’s Sexual Assault Allegations.

Who is Yungblud?

Hailing from Doncaster, South Yorkshire, Yungblud grew up in a musical household; his father owned a guitar shop, and his grandfather performed with the 1970s band T Rex. Before his music career took off with his 2018 debut album, 21st Century Liability, Harrison worked as an actor, appearing in the British soap Emmerdale and the Disney series The Lodge.

Yungblud’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YUNGBLUD (@yungblud)

Known for his genre-blending style that mixes punk, hip-hop, and alt-rock, he has become a voice for Gen Z. Harrison has been open about his personal journey, including his diagnosis of ADHD and his identity as pansexual and polyamorous. He often uses his platform to advocate for mental health and social justice, aiming to create a community where "every human being feels a sense of importance."

Lollapalooza Mumbai Debut

Taking the stage on Day 1 of the festival, Yungblud’s performance was characterised by his signature raw energy. He frequently interacted with the audience, jumping into the crowd and hugging fans in the front rows. During his set, he also paid tribute to rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, whom he has cited as a mentor and hero. Following the concert, the artist expressed his desire to return to India annually, stating, "Rock 'n' roll is alive in India and I'm in love with it."

Yungblud at Lollapalooza India 2026

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YUNGBLUD (@yungblud)

Bollywood Meets British Rock

Ahead of his festival appearance, Yungblud immersed himself in the local culture and social scene. He was seen at an intimate gathering hosted by Universal Music Group’s Devraj Sanyal, where he spent time with prominent Indian figures.

Photos from the event showed him bonding with Bollywood actor and guitar enthusiast Aditya Roy Kapur, as well as indie-pop artist Anuv Jain and "Big Dawgs" rapper Hanumankind. The cross-cultural exchange highlighted the growing intersection between the global rock scene and India's entertainment industry.

Yungblud Meets Aditya Roy Kapur, Hanumankind and Anuv Jain

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Embracing Mumbai’s Street Food

Beyond the stage, the singer took to the streets to experience Mumbai like a local. He was spotted travelling in the city’s iconic black-and-yellow taxis and playing cricket with residents.

Most notably, Yungblud fully embraced the local culinary scene by trying Vada Pav, Mumbai’s famous spicy potato slider. He shared his enthusiasm for the street food and the city's energy, noting that his grandfather had been stationed in India during World War II, making this visit a long-awaited personal milestone. Linkin Park’s Emily Armstrong Goes Desi As She Dons Indian Cricket Jersey and Assamese Gamusa During Bengaluru Concert (Watch Viral Video).

Yungblud Soaks in Mumbai Sights Ahead of His India Exit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vinay MR Mishra (@vinaymrmishra)

As his first India tour concludes, Yungblud has already hinted at future plans to bring his own curated festival, BludFest, to cities like Kolkata and Delhi, signalling a long-term commitment to his Indian fanbase.

