Hot Valentine's Day Sex Position: Try out the Viral Cupid’s Arrow Sex Position to Get the Best Orgasm of Your Life

Valentine's Day Sex Position (Photo Credits: The Noun Project)

Happy Valentine's Day. While sex on any given day is great, Valentine's day, the day of the lovers' makes physical intimacy even more special. On Valentine's day the aura is extremely romantic and the mood is usually elevated because of all the super sweet rituals like dates, gifts, etc. Why not make the most use of it and try out different sex position that might give your sex life a twist. One of the new or shall we say upcycled sex positions is the Cupid's Arrow Sex position. Introduced by Cosmopolitan, this sex position is an upgraded form of the missionary sex position. Let's discuss this innovative sex position that you can easily try at home to heat up your Valentine's night.

Cupid’s Arrow Sex Position

You may have seen the romantic symbol of love called the Cupid. Now, it is said to have an arrow and bow that it uses to hit people to make them fall in love, hypothetically. However in this case the sex position formation is like the Cupid's Arrow. It puts the woman on yop

Explaining the move Cosmopolitan says, “You know how good it feels to have someone on top of you who can really deliver? Give him a sense of that by getting on top, with a twist. Instead of sitting there like usual, slide your legs down between his and rest on your elbows so you're in a switched-up missionary. This playful spin on power dynamics is hot, but what's gonna completely wreck you is how tight and amazing it feels this way. Seriously. You. Will. Lose. It.”

So what are you waiting for, list down the sex positions you might want to try this Valentine's day to make it more special for you and your partner. You can also give one of your favourite sex positions a twist of your own to make it more special and personal for the two of you.