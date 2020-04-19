Roy Fernandes Wins Applauds for Distributing Face Masks and Hand Gloves in African and Asian Countries

Roy Fernandes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

While many people wish to make the world a better place to live in, some people silently prove it with their works. Roy Fernandes who has a heart of gold has done some phenomenal works for the betterment of everyone. Amidst the novel coronavirus outbreak, things have taken a huge toll and many people have lost their lives due to the deadly disease. With more than 2.2 million confirmed cases, the death toll has crossed 1,54,000 in the world. In a hazardous situation like this, Roy has come out and has distributed approximately 3.75 million face masks and around 2.6 million hand gloves in the African countries and many other Asian countries including Philippines, Thailand and Malaysia.

A Portuguese by birth, he was born and raised in Dubai and is making a name for himself all over the world. Being associated with several humanitarian works, he aims to reach out to maximum people thus helping them in this epidemic. Besides this, he has extended his support for the Institutional Development of IIMSAM and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030. Being an influential personality, he understands the current situation and is doing extremely good things by helping those in need. He believes to strengthen humanity by his generous acts. Despite being under quarantine at his home in Dubai, Roy is putting in his best efforts by providing the essential aid to all the needy people.

Doing a fantastic job of spreading humanity across the world, he has very often conducted a lot of seminars and has inspired millions with his work. “Humanity is what will sustain at the end. Nothing can beat it, not even the coronavirus. As humans, we need to empower and help each other by any means and defeat this pandemic. The world shall soon become a better place and we will emerge victorious against this virus”, quoted Roy. The man has earlier launched many initiatives across the globe to fight against malnutrition as well. With an aim to serve the people and uplift them, Roy Fernandes is surely spreading positivity all over the world.