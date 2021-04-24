If you’ve been paying any attention to the fashion world lately, you probably already know about global sensation Tigerlily Hill. Her name and that of her fashion lines Crown Atelier and NBNB swimwear, are on the lips of the industry’s most illustrious players and enthusiasts. And with good reason-Hill is superbly talented and has been able to use several platforms to put fashion in the spotlight.

Where It Started

Thanks to her family’s frequent relocations, Hill has experienced life in multiple cultures and climates and this has given her a truly global outlook on fashion. Although she majored in business during the first phase of her tertiary education she ensured that fashion was never left behind, majoring in apparel manufacturing while studying in London. Hill maintained her passion for fashion and when the time was right, she was able to combine her passion with her formal training and her natural talent to create what has become a powerful global brand- Tigerlily Hill and Crown Atelier.

Hill’s Fashion Prowess Steals the Global Show

One of Hill’s prime achievements in the fashion world took place in 2008 when she appeared as a contestant on VH1’s Glam God, a fashion competition that ran for eight episodes starting in August and ending in October. To prove their skills, contestants had to conceptualize and execute design visions, resulting in their clients modeling ensembles they created.

When the season closed, Hill had copped the title of winner for three rounds and placed high in another four. She emerged in the top two and was awarded the runner up position. This success was to become a powerful catalyst as it boosted Hill’s fame and inspired her to start her own fashion line, Crown Atelier.

Crown Atelier pieces have taken center stage at several high profile fashion events around the world. At events such as Caribbean Fashion Weekly, Hill has dazzled and captivated audiences with her pieces. Her work has also been on display at several prominent entertainment events and performances as superstars like Jennifer Anniston and Hillary Duff don her ensembles.

Hill’s work has received accolades from all over the world. In 2011, Essence Magazine, the international giant in fashion media featured creations from her Crown Atelier line and named her among its up and coming designers. Hill has also won numerous awards for her incredible achievements in fashion. At Caribbean Fashion Week’s 2012 staging, she walked away with the title Emerging Designer. In 2016 the Cayman National Cultural Foundation presented her with the Star for Creativity in the Arts Gold award.

Hill Leading in the Digital world

But perhaps the greatest accolades come from the millions of people around the world who have been excitedly following Hill and keeping up with her latest fashion exploits. A remarkable feature of Hill’s work is the surprising combination of sophistication, timelessness and comfort, which endears her styles to millions of people. It is not surprising therefore that Hill’s social media pages (Twitter, Facebook and Instagram) are visited daily by millions of fashion experts and fans. Thousands of people have subscribed to her pages and this number increases daily as new fans are won over by her remarkable talent and passion for fashion.

Digitally savvy fans can access Hill’s creations through her online store. They can also find her pieces in stores around the world such as Fred Segal in Los Angeles and Celeb Boutique in the Cayman Islands .

Tigerlily Hill is not just the newest international fashion star, she represents the future of fashion. And. As many fashion pundits have already realized, she is poised to soar to higher heights in the industry.