Building a million-dollar business is already difficult. Building a multi-million dollar brand? Way more difficult. Building a multi-million dollar brand while proudly wearing the hats of a father, a husband, and a teacher to millions, some may say impossible.

However, Yahdan Yada, commonly known as the Minister of Holistic Health, proved that with the right mindset, everything is possible. “What’s more powerful, what’s more amazing, and what’s more beautiful than you?” has been his daily mantra that has kept him grounded and focused with his eye on the prize. A mantra that now, millions of people chant in their daily lives to help push them past any point of resistance.

Since 15, Yada has been always drawn to enlightening and enhancing people by bringing not only hope, but love for self, to help create a better tomorrow. Before starting his business, he admits his path was not an easy one. Yada was soul searching, traveling, and studying different cultures. “I remember laying in bed as a child, my mind going non-stop. And me saying to myself, ‘Whoever my ancestors were, must have been some powerful thinkers’ while being unable to go to sleep.”

Using his experience and passion for helping people, Yada founded The World’s Greatest Rejuvenation.

Despite being extremely successful now, Yada’s road to success was not easy.

Yada grew up in a single-parent household. His mother worked hard to provide his needs. She worked multiple jobs at a time, mostly in maintenance. On numerous occasions, he would witness his mother come home from one shift and sleep in her recliner, with her work clothes on so she would be readily prepared for her second shift. “ My mother made it a priority to provide for her children.” There was a point where she got into construction. However, she did not get her pay.”

Yada was devastated upon knowing that. And since childhood he vowed to make a better life for him and his mother.

Yada’s company provides alternative remedies for sickness, pregnancy, and daily health. The company also features a meal guide to help customers live healthy lives. One of his most profound teachings is “Health is not only the body, but also the mind” and a “Diseases are not hereditary, family traditions are. We pass down our eating habits, and our overall lifestyle habits but expect a different result.”

The Apple Of Eve is Yada’s best-selling product. It has sold internationally and has helped millions across the globe. The product sold so vigorously, he has had to temporarily suspend sales due to the great spike of demand. This package helped Yada turn his brand into a multi-million dollar venture. Now Yada is currently traveling to different continents such as Africa, South America and Asia to get the most potent ingredients that will help to mass produce this “Green Miracle in a Bottle”

The products are all rich in powerful nutrients and antioxidants to boost, support, and revive immunity. It also helps people live long, healthy lives.

Forced to grow up so fast, Yada was also exposed to the streets. He saw how sickness, drugs, poverty and violence ruined people’s lives.

Drawing from this experience, Yada knew that he had to help his family and other people.

It made him want to search for peace, health, and wealth.

Their following continues to grow as well. As of writing, Yada Awakening has over 1 million followers and growing on Instagram (yada_awakening) and Facebook (yadaawakening).

Yada’s products are purchased by thousands of people across the globe. In just 5 years, Yada’s brand has profited 5 million dollars.

His commitment in life has been geared to help thousands of people change their lives for the better. He helps them to become the best versions of themselves in many ways.Yada’s driving force is to teach, lead and inspire all people to “fall deeper in love with themselves, in every aspect” regardless of race, religion, gender or age.