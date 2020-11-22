Barack Obama's new book 'A Promised Land' is making quiet a buzz on social media. The former US President's memoir describing his journey from the 2008 election campaign has many mentions of Indian leaders including (former) Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Congress Leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. It has naturally created an interest among the Indian readers as well. But unfortunately, the book has been hit by piracy as PDF copy of A Promised Land are circulating online. People are exchanging A Promised Land PDF copy links via Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp. The book's PDF copy is available for free download through these mediums. Some of the related search words for this are A Promised Land Book Free Download, A Promised Land PDF link, A Promised Land PDF Download, A Promised Land Free download online and so on. Although piracy is wrong, people are asking for A Promised Land download links over Telegram and Twitter.

Reviews of Obama's memoir were also trending online right after the book released last week, November 17. The book is on his journey from the 2008 election campaign to the end of his first term with the daring Abbottabad (Pakistan) raid that killed al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden. The former US President was liked by many across the world and with several mentions about Indian politics, the Indian audience has a keen interest. Obama has also written in here about his fascination with Mahatma Gandhi. And according to some tweets, people have already read it as the book's PDF has been leaked. Some say they got it even before the book was released.

Check Tweets About Obama's Book's PDF Copy:

Got it?

Who else got a whatsapp forward from their fam in India of a pdf of Obama’s whole book the day it came out — Mer (@MerinK96) November 19, 2020

PDF Available on WhatsApp

It’s amazing how people are sharing the entire pdf of Barack Obama’s new book on WA. As if doing some kind of public service! — rashmibansal (@rashmibansal) November 19, 2020

Where Did You Get It?

My mom just sent me the whole PDF of Obama’s new book.. like ma’am where did you get this. — ∞ lois lane • (@_jmcxo) November 18, 2020

Family Friends Sending Books

my family friend just sent me a free PDF of Obama's new book lmaooo — beyoncé's 4th child (@qweentilly_8) November 17, 2020

A Promised Land is the first of two planned volumes. With so many people having got the copies for free already shows the vast piracy racket on the internet. This is indeed a loss for the publication. People should not be resorting to reading or watching pirated movies but instead buy/pay for it. If your friends or family members are passing along the PDF copies online, bring it to their notice that it is illegal.

