London, June 24: Love is an amazing thing, you cannot control who you fall in love with and that is its beauty. Recently, a British couple, James and Chloe Lusted, entered the Guinness World Records book for breaking the record for the greatest height differential of a married couple.

James is 109.3 cm (3foot 7 inches) tall and his wife Chloe stands at 166.1 cm (5foot 5.4 inches), the couple has 56.8 cm (1foot, 10 inches) difference between them. "Being 3 ft 7 is tricky sometimes. But I can do everything you can do, just in a different way," James told Guinness World Records.

The 33-year-old James, an actor and TV presenter, and his wife Chloe, a teacher, have been married since 2016 and are based in the United Kingdom.

James has Diastrophic Dysplasia, a rare genetic disorder that affects bones and cartilage development. Due to his condition, James doubted that he would ever get married. However, in 2012, his friends introduced him to meet Chloe and they fell in love. Both have been married for five years and they have a two-year-old daughter together.

"Our love story has taught us and taught others that you can’t judge a book by its cover, and just to love the person no matter who they are. I don’t think you can choose who you fall in love with," Chloe said.

