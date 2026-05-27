‘Corporate Majdoor Janta Party’: Ex-Amazon Employee Proposes ‘New’ Party, Promises ‘4-Day Work Week and 2-Month Summer Vacation’

A Gurgaon-based former Amazon employee has gone viral on LinkedIn and other social media platforms after posting a satirical announcement of a fictional political party aimed at corporate workers, quickly sparking widespread engagement across social media platforms.

Shubham Kumar Mittal, a former Amazon product manager who worked with the company for nearly five years and now leads business growth and strategy at a botanical company, introduced what he called the “Corporate Majdoor Janta Party” (CMJP). The idea drew inspiration from the viral “Cockroach Janta Party” meme trend that has gained popularity online in recent months. Indian Youth Cockroaches: Congress Youth Wing Turns Cockroach Meme Into Street Campaign, Takes Swipe at CJP.

‘Corporate Majdoor Janta Party’

‘Corporate Majdoor Janta Party’ Promises ‘4-Day Work Week and 2-Month Summer Vacation’

In his LinkedIn post, Mittal presented a humorous manifesto highlighting common frustrations faced by corporate employees, including long work hours, workplace jargon and salary structures. “After ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ crossed 13M followers on Instagram, I’ve decided to launch my own party: ‘Corporate Majdoor Janta Party’,” he wrote.

Among the fictional policy proposals were a four-day work week “because 5 days of pretending to enjoy work is too much,” and classifying “Quick call?” messages as workplace harassment. He also suggested that discrepancies between CTC and in-hand salary should be investigated. Cockroach Janta Party Website Blocked, Viral Indian Political Parody Group Claims Official Censorship.

Mittal further joked that employees surviving three consecutive layoffs should receive a “freedom fighter pension,” while PowerPoint presentations exceeding 50 slides should be declared unconstitutional.

“HR saying ‘We are family’ to come under emotional manipulation laws,” another line from the post read. He ended the post humorously by writing: “Manifesto drafting is complete. Currently waiting for approval from 4 managers, 2 HRs, and one Excel sheet.”

The post quickly gained traction on LinkedIn and Instagram, where users described the manifesto as highly relatable. Many corporate employees joined the conversation, adding their own satirical “policy ideas” and commenting that the parody reflected real workplace experiences.

Several users said the CMJP concept felt “too real” to dismiss as simple humour, highlighting ongoing conversations around workplace stress and burnout.

Mittal’s post drew inspiration from the “Cockroach Janta Party,” a viral meme movement that has gained significant traction on Instagram and other platforms. While not an officially registered political party, the trend has become symbolic of online satire and digital-age commentary on politics and society.

The meme movement has previously sparked discussions around youth engagement, digital activism and the blending of humour with political messaging.

Following the viral post, references to the “Corporate Majdoor Janta Party” have appeared across platforms, including a dedicated website and user-generated content inviting participation in the fictional movement. Comedian Anmol Garg has also contributed to the trend with related videos, further amplifying its reach across social media.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2026 12:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).