Srinagar, July 28: An order purportedly issued by Jammu and Kashmir's Principal Secretary, Home, Shaleen Kabra, regarding restoration of 4G internet services in the Union Territory is going viral on social media platforms. "I, Shaleen Kabra, am fully satisfied that full speed internet (4G) should be restored in the Union Territory with immediate effect," read the alleged order. However, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has called it fake news. Indian Air Force Jet Along With its Two Pilots Shot Down in Nepal? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News, Know Truth Behind The Viral Pics.

The Fact Check section of the Jammu and Kashmir government's Department of Information and Public Relations has issued a clarification, saying no order for restoration of 4G internet services was issued. "An order mentioning about the directions to Internet Service Providers for lifting speed related restrictions is under circulation in the social media. The order is fake and no such direction has been issued by Principal Secretary Home department, J&K," read the clarification. Jammu and Kashmir: Supreme Court Asks Centre, UT Admin to File Response on Internet Ban.

4G Internet Services Restored in Jammu And Kashmir? Know Truth Here:

As per the Home Dept J&K pic.twitter.com/49HtzauJdD — DIPR-J&K (@diprjk) July 28, 2020

The internet was banned across Jammu and Kashmir when the Modi government withdrew the erstwhile state's special status, granted under Article 370, on August 5 last year. It was restored in a phased manner across the Union Territory. However, high-speed mobile internet continues to remain suspended. 2G speed internet is available for post-paid and fixed-line subscribers while pre-paid customers can get access after verification as for post-paid service.

