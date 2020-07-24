Indian Air Force Jet Along With its Two Pilots Shot Down in Nepal? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News, Know Truth Behind The Viral Pics

New Delhi, July 24: Amid the novel coronavirus crisis, there is an outbreak of fake news. Several misinformation is being shared on social media platforms like Twitter, WhatsApp and Facebook. In recent, a tweet has gone viral claiming that an Indian Air Force jet was shot down along with its two pilots in Nepal. Truck-Helicopter Crash Video is From Amritsar? Fact Check Debunks Fake News, Clip Was Shot in Brazil.

The message circulating on Twitter claimed: "Indian airforce had crossed the border to conduct airstrike on the Nepal territories today. India conducted an airstrike in Kot Kharak Singh Pernawan near India Nepal border. In responding, we've shot down Indian jet & two Indian pilots killed." Indian Army to Create Himachal Regiment Having Headquarters at Kangra? Check Truth Behind the Fake News Going Viral on Social Media.

Indian airforce had crossed the border to conduct airstrike on the Nepal territories today. India conducted an airstrike in Kot Kharak Singh Pernawan near India Nepal border. In responding, we've shot down Indian jet & two Indian pilots killed. pic.twitter.com/o1MZyqZyjM — Irmak Idoya इरमक ईड्या🇳🇵 (@Irmaknepal) July 23, 2020

#ModiHitler #RSS@narendramodi keeps on destroying India on all fronts.. Indian airforce had crossed the border to conduct airstrike on the Nepal territories today in Kot Kharak Singh Pernawan near Ind-Nepal border. In responding, Nepal shot down Indian jet & pilots killed. pic.twitter.com/gVBNDOLekf — SOHAIB SAJJAD (@SOHAIBS50396446) July 23, 2020

Indian airforce had crossed the border to conduct airstrike on the Nepal territories today. India conducted an airstrike in Kot Kharak Singh Pernawan near India Nepal border. In responding, we've shot down Indian jet & two Indian pilots killed. pic.twitter.com/aGsQdwzRyi pic.twitter.com/vCKJr6upZz — Hameed Gull (@HameedG54236029) July 24, 2020

Dismissing the claims, Press Information Bureau (PIB) said that the message going viral is fake and misleading. PIB Fact Check Twitter said that no such action has been conducted by Indian Airforce on any neighbouring country.

"It's Fake. No such claimed action has been conducted by Indian airforce on any neighbouring country. The images used are from a previous date. Beware of panic mongers," PIB tweeted.

Claim: A viral message on twitter claiming that an Indian Airforce jet has been shot down. #PIBfactcheck: It's #Fake. No such claimed action has been conducted by Indian airforce on any neighbouring country. The images used are from a previous date. Beware of panic mongers. pic.twitter.com/joOFc4WVff — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 24, 2020

According to The Quint, the first image in the viral message is from a jet crash in Libya, while the second is a picture of Mirage 2000 fighter jet that crashed at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Airport in Bengaluru last year. Hence, the message going viral with the claim that Indian Airforce jet shot down by Nepal is fake.

