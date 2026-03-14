Did Iran Launch a Heavy Strike on an Indian Oil Tanker? PIB Debunks AI-Generated Video Circulating on Social Media

New Delhi, March 14: Did Iran attack an Indian oil tanker? The question comes as several social media handles shared a video claiming that Iran launched a heavy strike on an Indian oil tanker. The video was shared by a user identified as "Iran Press" on X (formerly Twitter). In its post, Iran Press said that reports claimed that Iran launched a heavy strike on an Indian oil tanker. The video shows the vessel suffering significant damage due to the alleged attack.

"Details about casualties and the full extent of the destruction are," the post on X read. Another user shared the same video and wrote, "Breaking Iran has launched a fierce attack on India's Oil Brothers Kraft, making it clearly visible how much damage has been caused." While the alleged claim that Iran attacked an Indian oil tanker appears to be true, scroll below to know the truth. Is Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Dead? Here’s the Fact Check of Fake Viral Screenshot Amid Iran Conflict.

This Video Has Been Created Using AI Technology, Says PIB

🚨Several handles are circulating a video on social media claiming that #Iran launched a heavy strike on an Indian oil tanker.#PIBFactCheck: ❌ This claim is fake. ✅ This video has been created using AI technology. ⚠️ Please remain vigilant. Do not forward such sensational… pic.twitter.com/tUSInW03q2 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 14, 2026

A fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) revealed that the alleged claim is fake and the viral video was made using artificial intelligence (AI) technology. PIB fact check debunked the alleged claim as fake. "Please remain vigilant. Do not forward such sensational and fake content," PIB added. The Fact Check Unit of PIB also urged people to share suspicious news, video or image related to the Central Government with them. Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian Rejected PM Narendra Modi’s Request To Allow Ship Passage Through Strait of Hormuz? MEA Fact Check Reveals Truth.

Users can send suspicious content to PIB Fact Check on WhatsApp at +91 8799711259 or via email at factcheck@pib.gov.in. Hence, it can be concluded that the alleged claim that Iran launched a heavy strike on an Indian oil tanker is not true. As clarified by PIB, the alleged claim is fake, and the video circulating on social media is an AI-generated clip.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of PIB Fact Check). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : Iran launched a heavy strike on an Indian oil tanker. Conclusion : Fact check revealed that the viral video was created using AI technology. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2026 03:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).