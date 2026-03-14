Is Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Dead? Here’s the Fact Check of Fake Viral Screenshot Amid Iran Conflict

Mumbai, March 14: Is Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dead? The question comes as a post going viral on social media is making the alleged claim. An X (formerly Twitter) user identified as "The Kremlin" allegedly claimed that Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu is dead. "Heads up EVERYONE. @netanyahu is DEAD," the X user said. The X user further added that the official account of the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel deleted a tweet which stated that citizens are urged to rely on verified updates.

"Efforts are underway to establish contact. PM Netanyahu remains committed to Israel's security," the content in the alleged deleted post read. "The Kremlin" further wrote, "One thing is clear. @netanyahu is DEAD". While the alleged claim appears to be true, as it carries what seems to be a deleted post by the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel, scroll below to know the truth. Iranian Nuclear Scientist Eliminated in Israeli Strikes, Claims PM Benjamin Netanyahu (Watch Video).

Fake Viral Screenshot Claims Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Is Dead

Fake viral screenshot shared to claim that Benjamin Netanyahu is dead (Photo Credits: X/@The_Kremlinn)

A fact check revealed that the alleged claim that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is dead is not true. It must be noted that Benjamin Netanyahu is alive and active. On March 12, the Israeli PM held a press conference where he discussed the Iran conflict. Reputed newspapers such as Reuters, Times of Israel, and Al Jazeera confirmed his statements and appearances.

The fact check of the alleged claim revealed that the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel did not delete a tweet. The screenshot shared by "The Kremlin" is fake, as no such statement exists on the official account of Office of the Prime Minister of Israel. The recent post by Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu was the National Security Council announcement. Benjamin Netanyahu is alive. Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian Rejected PM Narendra Modi’s Request To Allow Ship Passage Through Strait of Hormuz? MEA Fact Check Reveals Truth.

Alleged rumours from Iranian media and social media posts claiming that Benjamin Netanyahu is dead have been debunked by Snopes, Times of Israel, and others as unverified misinformation. Hence, it can be concluded that Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu is alive and not dead as it is being claimed. The alleged screenshot circulating on social media stating that Official X handle of the Israeli PM deleted a tweet was also found to be fake.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

Fact check

Claim : Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is dead. Conclusion : Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu is alive and active. He held a press conference on March 12 where he discussed Iran conflict. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2026 07:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).