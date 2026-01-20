Mumbai, January 20: Did NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman order 6,000 donuts to celebrate his appointment? The question comes as the video going viral on social media, is making the alleged claim. As per rumours, Jared Isaacman, who is currently serving as Administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), loves donuts and coffee.

A fact check revealed that the incident is true. This week, newly confirmed Jared Isaacman made headlines with a massive coffee and pastry order from Krispy Kreme. Known for his public affinity for the "coffee and donut" morning ritual, it is reported that Isaacman coordinated the delivery of 6,000 donuts to NASA’s headquarters and various regional research centres. Earth Going To Lose Gravity for 7 Seconds on August 12, 2026? Fact Check Reveals Truth About Viral Social Media Claims.

The news was confirmed by Bethany Stevens, who is the NASA Press Secretary. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Stevens said that the rumours are true. "@NASAAdmin loves donuts and coffee," she wrote. Bethany further said that NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman wanted to personally order 6,000 donuts for the workforce at NASA Marshall.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman Loves Donuts and Coffee, Says

Bethany Stevens

The rumors are true… @NASAAdmin loves donuts and coffee 🍩🚀 Our administrator wanted to personally order 6,000 donuts for the workforce at @NASA_Marshall, since @NASA has a history of making a lot of things happen on black coffee. Teams in Huntsville and Decatur worked… pic.twitter.com/suIh7c6XWr — Bethany Stevens (@NASASpox) January 15, 2026

"Teams in Huntsville and Decatur worked through the night to make it possible," her post read. It is reported that the 6,000 donuts order was distributed across the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida and the Johnson Space Centre in Houston. The order was intended as a "thank you" to the workforce during a period of high-intensity mission planning.

Sources within the agency noted that the selection included a wide variety of flavours, catering to the thousands of engineers, technicians, and administrative staff who have been working on the upcoming lunar orbital tests. Jared Isaacman's gesture quickly became a topic of discussion on social media, with employees sharing photos of the delivery. Fact Check: Is Seema Anand the Most Googled Indian? Virat Kohli and Sunny Leone Rule The Search Trends.

While the logistics of moving 6,000 donuts across multiple state lines required coordination, the Administrator's team clarified that the order was placed with several local businesses near NASA facilities to support the surrounding communities. Since his nomination by President Trump in late 2025 and subsequent confirmation, Jared Isaacman has frequently mentioned that his ideal morning involves a simple cup of coffee and a donut, a preference he often shared during his time as the billionaire founder of Shift4 and commander of the Inspiration4 and Polaris Dawn private space missions.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Bethany Stevens). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

