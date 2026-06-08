Did PM Modi Visit ‘Epstein Island’ 320 Times? Here’s the Fact Check

Social media posts, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), circulating in early June 2026 falsely assert that newly released Jeffrey Epstein files reveal Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Epstein's private island more than 300 times. These claims lack any supporting evidence in the actual documents. Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted s*x offender who died in 2019, has been the subject of multiple document releases under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. A major tranche of over three million pages, including emails and messages, was made public by the US Department of Justice in late January 2026. Fact Check: Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan Named in the Epstein Files? Here’s the Truth.

Did PM Modi Visit 'Epstein Island' 320 Times?

PM Modi's name appears in a limited context within the Epstein files, specifically in Epstein's 2017 emails. In one, Epstein claimed to have advised Modi ahead of his historic July 2017 state visit to Israel, the first by an Indian prime minister. Epstein wrote that Modi "took advice and danced and sang in Israel for the benefit of the US President" after meeting then-President Donald Trump. However, there is zero evidence or mention of PM Modi or any Indian leader visiting Epstein's island - let alone 320 times.

Narendra Modi Epstein Island Claim Debunked

Narendra Modi Epstein Island Claim Debunked (Photo Credits: X)

India's Response To Epstein's Email Mentioning PM Modi

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) strongly rejected the implications of the email, describing it as "trashy ruminations of a convicted criminal" with no basis in reality. The MEA noted that Modi's Israel visit was a public, official engagement unrelated to Epstein.

No court documents, flight logs or witness statements from the Epstein investigations link Modi to the island or any illicit activities. The viral posts appear to exaggerate or fabricate details from the limited, already-public references.

Modi's 2017 trip strengthened India-Israel ties in defense, technology and agriculture. It was a diplomatic milestone widely reported at the time, with no connection to Epstein in official records.

This episode highlights the importance of verifying claims against primary documents rather than social media headlines. The Epstein files have named numerous high-profile figures globally, but associations vary widely in nature and significance. In Modi's case, the references are tangential, unverified by Epstein's claims, and officially dismissed.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (LatestLY Fact Checking Team). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

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Claim : New Epstein files show that PM Modi visited his private island 320 times. Conclusion : There is zero evidence of PM Modi or any Indian leader visiting Epstein's island. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 10:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).