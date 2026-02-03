Fact Check: Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan Named in the Epstein Files? Here’s the Truth

Recent online speculation has caused a stir across social media, claiming that Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan were named in the newly unsealed documents related to the late Jeffrey Epstein. The reports sparked immediate controversy, with many questioning if the Indian superstars had any link to the financier. Epstein Files: British Politician Peter Mandelson Faces Pressure To Quit House of Lords Over Jeffrey Epstein Ties.

However, a detailed investigation into the source of these claims reveals that the actors' names were not part of Epstein’s criminal activities, but rather victims of a viral digital mix-up.

Why Shah Rukh Khan Was Listed

The confusion regarding Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) stems from a specific document discovered within the vast "Epstein Library" of unsealed records. However, the document in question is not a flight log or a witness deposition; it is actually a Quora Digest email dated August 11, 2016.

Screenshot From Epstein Library Document Mentioning Shah Rukh Khan

(Photo Credit: Epstein Library DoJ)

This email was part of a routine digital subscription found in the records. In that specific digest, Shah Rukh Khan's name appeared in a completely unrelated discussion about fitness and abdominal muscles. Because this email was archived in the digital data, search tools flagged his name, leading to the false impression that he was personally involved in the case.

Why Amitabh Bachchan Was Listed

Similarly, the mention of Amitabh Bachchan is entirely professional and unrelated to the Epstein case. His name appeared in a forwarded email from 2009 that was archived within the legal materials.

Screenshot of Amitabh Bachchan’s Name in Epstein Document Library

(Photo Credit: Epstein Library DoJ)

The content of that email was a list of United Nations Goodwill Ambassadors. Bachchan was cited solely for his role as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, appearing alongside other global figures in an informational capacity. There is no allegation of wrongdoing or personal association with Epstein; his name was simply part of a generic list of international diplomats and celebrity advocates.

How the Mix-Up Happened

The primary reason these names began circulating is the way digital archives were indexed and shared. When thousands of pages of documents were released, online sleuths used search functions to find any celebrity mentions.

By taking cropped screenshots of these generic emails, such as the Quora Digest and the UNICEF list, and sharing them without context, misinformation spread rapidly. Many users mistook these mundane mentions for evidence of a personal connection to Epstein’s private island or his jet, the "Lolita Express," which is factually incorrect. World Humanitarian Day: From Priyanka Chopra Jonas To Sonu Sood, Celebrities Who Are Popular For Humanitarian Work!.

Conclusion

Based on the unsealed court records, there is no evidence of any misconduct or personal association between Jeffrey Epstein and these Bollywood stars. The actors were never listed on the Lolita Express flight logs and were not named as visitors to Epstein’s residences. Their mention in the files is limited to routine, public-record references in archived emails, one related to fitness and the other to humanitarian work.

Fact check

Claim : Viral posts allege that Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan were named as associates in the Jeffrey Epstein files Conclusion : False, their names appeared only in no-incriminating archived emails

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

