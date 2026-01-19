Did Sarbananda Sonowal Write Letter to BJP President Regarding ‘Serious Ground Situation’ in Assam and Need for Course Correction Before Assembly Elections 2026? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth

No, Sarbananda Sonowal Did Not Write Letter to BJP President Regarding ‘Serious Ground Situation’ in Assam (Photo Credits: X/@PIBFactCheck)

Mumbai, January 19: The Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check has flagged a fake letter attributed to Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, wherein he is seen amplifying and addressing the "Serious ground situation in Assam". The fake letter bears the official letterhead and a fake signature of Sarbananda Sonowal. The PIB Fact Check confirmed that Sonowal has not issued any such letter.

"Respected Adhyaksha Ji, I am writing this letter with a deep sense of responsibility and concern regarding the prevailing political and administrative situation in Assam. As someone closely connected to the ground realities of the state, I feel it is my duty to place before you an honest assessment of the growing public anger and the serious challenges facing the party ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections," the fake letter read. Government Asking Smartphone Makers To Share Source Code? IT Ministry Refutes 'Mischievous' and 'Sensational' Reports.

PIB Fact Check: Sarbananda Sonowal Did Not Write Letter to BJP President Regarding ‘Serious Ground Situation’ in Assam

A forged letter is circulating bearing the official letterhead and a fake signature of Union Minister @sarbanandsonwal.#PIBFactCheck ❌ This letter is #FAKE. ✅ The Union Minister has NOT issued any such letter. https://t.co/TdixghDocU — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 19, 2026

Debunking the fake letter, PIB Fact Check wrote, "A forged letter is circulating bearing the official letterhead and a fake signature of Union Minister @sarbanandsonwal. #PIBFactCheck. This letter is #FAKE. The Union Minister has NOT issued any such letter."

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also issued an official statement regarding the fake letter attributed to him. "It has come to my notice that a forged letter bearing the official letterhead and fake signature of Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is being circulated by miscreants with malafide intent. This constitutes a serious criminal offence involving forgery, impersonation, and misuse of official government identity, apparently aimed at spreading misinformation and discrediting a constitutional authority," Sonowal wrote. Food Authority Vacant, FSSAI in Limbo? PIB Fact Check Clarifies Claims, Says Regulator Fully Functional.

The minister informed that a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in connection with the matter and urged authorities to take strict legal action. An FIR has been lodged in this matter, and law enforcement agencies have been requested to investigate the case on priority and take strict legal action against those responsible. The said letter and its contents are completely fake and fabricated. The public and media are advised not to rely on or circulate such fraudulent material and to verify information only through official sources.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of PIB Fact Check, Sarbananda Sonowal). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal wrote to BJP President regarding 'serious ground situation' in Assam. Conclusion : The claim is fake as Sarbananda Sonowal has not issues any such letter. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2026 02:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).