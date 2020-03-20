Fact Check: Did Drunk Elephants Actually Get High on Corn Wine and Pass Out in Yunnan Province After Looking for Food? Here's the Reality Behind The Cute Viral Picture!

Fact Check: Did Drunk Elepants Actually Pass out in Yunan Province (Photo Credits: Twitter and File image)

Amid the coronavirus(Covid-19) outbreak, people are resorting to social distancing and are confined to their homes. Not just that fears of this pandemic taking more lives are persistently weighing us down. But then comes some beautiful viral videos and pictures online that make our day. Just recently a picture of a few elephants crashing a village in search of food in the Yunnan province and getting so drunk instead that they fall asleep near a tea garden brightened our lives. However, sadly this may not be true! And we are mad because we wish this cute story was true. Fact Check: Did Hotel Cleaner Steal Sperm from Millionaire's Used Condom And Win Millions in Child Support Battle, Here's The Truth!

The story that a group of 14 elephants broke into a village in Yunan province, looking for corn and other food but ended up drinking 30 kgs of corn wine and got so drunk that they fell asleep in a nearby tea garden, sounds super cute. However, we just got to know that it is not exactly what the truth is.

Check Out the Initial Post That Went Viral In The Beginning:

While humans carry out social distancing, a group of 14 elephants broke into a village in Yunan province, looking for corn and other food. They ended up drinking 30kg of corn wine and got so drunk that they fell asleep in a nearby tea garden. 😂❤️https://t.co/Xm1Mou497o pic.twitter.com/lmByfcD1sg — Liquid Faerie 🇵🇹🇪🇺🦄🕷🦄🇪🇺🇵🇹 (@LiquidFaerie) March 18, 2020

The post was received with so many "aww..." reactions. People fell in love with the picture and it received comments like, "Oh to be an elephant, getting wasted on spirits, and falling asleep in tea leaves surrounded by friends". However, soon the truth behind the dreamy picture was revealed. In fact, the local authorities in Menghai County, Yunnan deny rumours that a herd of elephants drank 30kg liquor to The Paper. They actually didn't pass out in a tea garden due to liquor but they went downhill and intruded into villagers homes. The elephants even caused damages to the houses and there are several images for proof. Check tweet:

Local authorities in Menghai County, Yunnan deny rumors that a herd of #elephants drank 30kg liquor and passed out in a tea garden. The fact is that elephants went downhill and intruded into villagers’ homes, causing damages. https://t.co/ASpVmE2PYq pic.twitter.com/VTazTsO9up — The Paper 澎湃新闻 (@thepapercn) March 17, 2020

So yes, no matter how cute the pictures and the fan theory may seem, the picture actually has a really different background that draws our attention towards the problem of human encroachment into the wild habitat. It is important that the problem is tackled and the elephants get their homes.

