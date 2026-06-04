Fact Check: Did Nushrratt Bharuccha Blame Her ‘Cat’ for Objectionable Sounds in RCB IPL Celebration Video? Truth Behind Viral Screenshot

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha has broken her silence regarding a viral Instagram story she posted during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) IPL 2026 championship celebration. The original video, which captured the moment RCB won the final, sparked widespread online speculation due to unusual background noises that some netizens misinterpreted. Following days of rumours and a fake clarification circulating in her name, the actress took to social media to provide evidence and clear the air. Fact Check: Did Nushrratt Bharuccha Really Post an Instagram Story With Objectionable Audio After RCB's IPL 2026 Win? Here's the Truth.

Nushrratt Bharuccha Finally Breaks Silence on RCB Celebration Video

Addressing the controversy directly on her Instagram Stories, Bharuccha revealed that the sounds heard in the background of her celebration clip actually belonged to a young dog. To back her statement, she shared a video recorded by a friend who was present at the scene, showcasing the event from a different perspective.

The text in her story read, "Kuch logon ne hadh hi kar di hai. Ek puppy ke rone ki awaaz se itna bawaal mach gaya hai and someone has issued a fake clarification also on my behalf. So here's the reality, I was watching the match at my friend's house and their young puppy was making these crying 'sounds'. This is the video made by my friend at the same time with the same sounds from another angle".

Nushrratt Bharuccha's Friend Shares What Happened That Night

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Nushrratt Bharuccha's Personal Clarification

The actress followed up by posting a video of the room where she watched the IPL final, alongside footage of the puppy from that night. She explained that she had deleted the original story out of concern that the audio would be misinterpreted, a fear that ultimately materialised online.

Urging netizens to stop spreading unfounded rumours, Bharuccha wrote, "This is the house where I was watching the match. This is the puppy. This is a video from that very night, a while later. Fearing exactly what has happened, I was advised to delete that video, and I did. People, calm your wild thoughts down! Owning a mobile phone doesn't empower harassment. Do not misinterpret or follow blindly. Think and act responsibly."

Did Nushrratt Bharuccha Share a Clarification About Her Cat Amid RCB Celebration Video Controversy?

Before her official statement, a screenshot went viral claiming that Bharuccha had blamed the noises on a pet cat. The fabricated image alleged that she wrote, "The voice is not mine. That was my pussy cat. I genuinely didn't notice while posting. It got uploaded by mistake". The actress flatly denied posting this message, calling it out as a completely fake clarification generated on her behalf. She slammed the viral screenshot, confirming she never attributed the sound to a cat or claimed she uploaded the video inadvertently.

Nushrratt Bharuccha Clarifies Fake Screenshot of Her Instagram Story Going Viral on Social Media

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Conclusion

Through a series of detailed Instagram stories, Nushrratt Bharuccha explained exactly what happened the night of the match, providing visual context of her location and the young puppy responsible for the crying sounds heard in the screen recording. She also explicitly denied issuing any statement regarding a pet cat, confirming that the initial viral "apology" screenshot was entirely fake.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Nushrratt Bharuccha). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : Nushrratt Bharuccha claims her pet cat made the background noises in her viral RCB celebration video Conclusion : Nushrratt Bharuccha dismissed the viral rumours and proved that the noises in her viral video were just a friend's puppy crying Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 03:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).