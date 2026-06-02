Fact Check: Did Nushrratt Bharuccha Really Post an Instagram Story With Objectionable Audio After RCB's IPL 2026 Win? Here's the Truth

A social media controversy erupted following Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 championship victory, centring on an Instagram story allegedly posted by Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha. Netizens claimed that a short video celebrating the cricket win contained highly questionable background audio, sparking widespread debate across online platforms. While a clip continues to circulate widely on secondary forums, conflicting interpretations have divided the internet, leaving the authenticity of the unverified post under scrutiny. RCB Win IPL 2026; Becomes Third Franchise After CSK and MI To Lift Back-To-Back Titles.

Nushrratt Bharuccha's Alleged Instagram Story Goes Viral

Following RCB's historic second consecutive IPL title win on Sunday, May 31, Social media users claim that Nushrratt Bharuccha posted a brief video showing the winning moment on a television screen as celebratory fireworks went off. However, screenshots of the alleged post by the actress quickly drew attention for reasons unrelated to the match.

Screen Recording Attributed to Nushrratt Bharuccha Going Viral on Social Media

Nushrat Bharucha, what’s going on here? 😭 Moaning and some suspicious slapping sounds in the background 🥵 And she posts this story right after RCB’s win… Maybe someone just lost a bet. 👀 (iykyk) pic.twitter.com/69BGG7wxKG — Shivangi Choudhary (@TweetShivangiii) June 1, 2026

In the alleged clip, netizens flagged an unusual, high-pitched vocal sound in the background of the recording. According to social media reports, the alleged story was deleted from the actor's profile within minutes of being uploaded, and no official statement or clarification has been issued by her team. Screen-recorded versions of the video were captured and circulated heavily across X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit, where netizens reacted to it. Since the claims by the netizens are unverified, no official statement or clarification has been issued by the actress' team.

Here's Our Fact Check

As of now, there is no definitive proof regarding the original video shared on the actress's official Instagram story. Much of the online speculation is driven by unverified screenshots and screen recordings shared on X and Reddit.

In digital journalism, a captured screen recording alone cannot be used to reach a definitive conclusion. Because these files are highly susceptible to digital editing, the audio could easily have been altered, overlaid, or manipulated before being distributed widely across public forums.

Conclusion

The claim that Nushrratt Bharuccha intentionally or explicitly shared an inappropriate video remains entirely unverified. Because the original post was active for only a matter of minutes, if at all, it is impossible to verify its source state without direct platform data.

Ultimately, the claim that Nushrratt Bharuccha shared the video is false, as there is absolutely no basis for it without an original, verifiable source to use as evidence. Because the narrative relies entirely on unverified, easily manipulated screen recordings circulating on third-party platforms rather than an authentic digital footprint, the allegation lacks any factual foundation and cannot be substantiated. Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Visit Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan After RCB's IPL 2026 Title Win (Watch Video).

RCB's Historic Back-to-Back IPL Triumph

Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured their second consecutive IPL title on May 31, 2026, defeating the Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Led by captain Rajat Patidar, RCB became only the third team in IPL history, joining Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, to successfully defend their crown.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (LatestLY Fact Check). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : Nushrratt Bharuccha posted an Instagram story with inappropriate background audio after RCB's IPL 2026 win Conclusion : False; there is no verifiable source evidence of the post going viral on social media Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 12:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).