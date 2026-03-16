Is the Electric Flame Stove Real? Fact Check on Viral Video Amid LPG Gas Crisis

New Delhi, March 16: As the LPG gas crisis deepens across several parts of India, panic booking of LPG cylinders has increased sharply. Due to disruptions in global supply chains and growing demand, many households are struggling to get LPG cylinders on time. Amid the shortage, demand for alternative cooking options such as induction cooktops and infrared stoves has surged significantly.

According to reports, sales of induction cooktops in India have jumped dramatically, rising from around 1,000 to 2,000 units per month to nearly one to two lakh units per day as people look for substitutes for LPG. India’s LPG Network Hits 25,605 Distributorships; Rural Connectivity Jumps to 93%.

Is the Viral ‘Electric Flame Stove’ Real?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Balavantbhai Sadhurambhai Khanoli (@riya.electronic)

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No, Viral Electric Flame Stove Cannot Produce Real Flame

Lpg crisis = electric flame stove scam ? pic.twitter.com/4QSSckiB74 — Dr. Mukul Agrawal (@drmukulagrawal) March 14, 2026

At the same time, a new “Electric Flame Stove” scam is circulating widely on social media. Several viral videos claim that a special electric stove can produce a real blue flame and cook food without LPG gas. These clips are being widely shared on platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube, raising curiosity among consumers.

However, these claims are misleading.

Many content creators and tech reviewers have warned people that these so-called “electric flame stoves” are often ordinary induction or infrared cooktops being marketed with exaggerated claims. In some viral videos, editing techniques or visual tricks make it appear as if a real flame is coming out of the stove, which is not technically possible with standard electric cooking devices.

Experts clarify that electric stoves do not produce real flames. Instead, they generate heat through electricity. Induction cooktops use electromagnetic energy to heat compatible cookware, while infrared stoves generate heat through radiation. In both cases, no actual flame is produced. LPG shortage: Restaurant Operations Stabilise as Eateries Adopt Induction Cooking and Menu Adjustments Amid Supply Constraints.

Scammers are reportedly exploiting the LPG shortage by advertising these products as “magic electric flame stoves” and selling them at inflated prices through social media ads and links.

In many cases, buyers are asked to make advance payments, and when the product is delivered, it turns out to be a normal low quality induction or infrared stove that does not match the claims made in promotional videos.

How to Stay Safe:

Electric stoves such as induction or infrared models do not produce real flames.

Avoid purchasing products through unknown links shared in social media comments or reels.

Buy cooking appliances only from trusted e-commerce platforms or authorized stores.

Check product reviews and verify the seller before making any payment.

It is also important to remember that induction cooktops require special compatible cookware, while infrared stoves can work with regular utensils, but neither produces visible flames.

The viral claims about an “electric flame stove” producing a real gas like flame without LPG are misleading. Consumers are advised to remain cautious and avoid falling for such scams, especially during the ongoing LPG shortage when panic buying is increasing.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources . The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : Viral videos claim an ‘Electric Flame Stove’ can produce a real gas like flame and cook food without LPG. Conclusion : False. Electric stoves like induction or infrared cooktops do not produce real flames. The viral claim is misleading and often used to promote ordinary stoves at high prices online. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 04:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).