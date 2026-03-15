Mumbai, March 15: Restaurant operators across India are reporting a gradual recovery in order volumes as they navigate the ongoing commercial LPG cylinder shortage caused by the conflict in West Asia. Food delivery platform magicpin has observed that eateries are swiftly adapting to the supply constraints by modifying menus and embracing alternative cooking technologies to maintain operational continuity during this energy disruption.

The shortage stems from significant maritime logistics hurdles at the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint through which approximately 90% of India’s LPG imports typically pass. With the government prioritising domestic household supply to prevent shortages for residents, commercial establishments have faced tightened allocations and increased costs, leading many smaller outlets to temporarily scale back operations. Indian Government Bars LPG Refills for Consumers With Piped Gas Connections Amid Middle East War.

LPG Shortage: Restaurants Pivot to Alternative Cooking Methods

In response to the limited availability of commercial cooking gas, many restaurant owners have successfully integrated induction stoves, electric ovens, and traditional wood-fired setups into their kitchens. Anshoo Sharma, CEO and founder of magicpin, noted that while businesses heavily reliant on gas-intensive cuisines initially experienced a 5% to 10% dip in orders, the shift towards these alternative methods is helping stabilise output.

To further support this transition, magicpin is providing AI-enabled real-time insights to help its restaurant partners better manage order volumes and resource allocation. Additionally, the company is facilitating the distribution of induction cooking stoves to approximately 10,000 of the most severely affected partners, ensuring they can continue serving customers despite the energy supply challenges.

Adapting Operations Amid LPG Supply Constraints

Restaurant owners are adopting a pragmatic approach to the crisis. Many are now prioritising dishes that require less cooking time or lower heat, effectively shifting their menus to focus on items that are less resource-intensive. While larger chains have transitioned to advanced electric grills and ovens, smaller stand-alone eateries are managing by reducing operating hours and restricting their menu offerings to maintain price stability for consumers. LPG 'Shortage': MK Stalin Announces INR 2 per Unit Power Subsidy for Restaurants, Tea Shops Switching to Electric Stoves in Tamil Nadu.

The government has also stepped in to alleviate the pressure on the hospitality sector. Authorities have permitted the temporary use of alternative fuels, including biomass, coal, and refuse-derived fuel (RDF) pellets, to provide a stopgap solution for hotels and restaurants. Oil marketing companies have also been instructed to allocate 20% of the average monthly commercial LPG demand to ensure that essential businesses can continue to function while global supply chains work towards normalisation.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2026 12:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).