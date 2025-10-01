US Government Shutdown Will Allow Illegal Immigrants To Enter the United States? ICE Dismisses Rumours As False, Says ‘No Change to Laws or Border Enforcement’

Washington, DC, October 1: Can illegal immigrants enter the United States freely during the Government Shutdown? Rumours circulating online suggest that the lapse in federal funding will open the borders for unauthorised entry. Some messages claim that border enforcement will be relaxed and that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations will halt, creating an opportunity for illegal immigrants to cross the border without consequence.

The rumour comes as the US government experiences a partial shutdown due to a standoff between Republican and Democratic leaders over short-term funding measures. Noncritical federal services have been scaled down, and thousands of employees are on furlough until Congress restores funding. US Government Shuts Down, 1st Time in 6 Years, After Deadlocked Congress Fails To Pass Funding Bill.

No Free Entry for Illegal Immigrants During US Government Shutdown, Confirms ICE

DURING A GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN: There is NO CHANGE to U.S. immigration laws or border enforcement. Rumors that a U.S. government shutdown will allow illegal immigrants to enter the United States are FALSE. U.S. immigration laws and enforcement efforts remain unchanged.… pic.twitter.com/nugTv13rJn — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) October 1, 2025

Can Illegal Immigrants Enter US During Government Shutdown? ICE Fact Checks Rumour

ICE has clarified that these rumours are completely false. In a statement on X, the agency confirmed that "there is NO CHANGE to US immigration laws or border enforcement" during the shutdown. ICE emphasised that border security remains strict, unauthorised entry is still a crime, and most of its workforce, 19,626 out of 21,028 employees, remains active under contingency plans. Enforcement efforts, including crackdowns on illegal immigration, continue unabated despite the lapse in appropriations. US Government Shutdown 2025: Large Portions of Govt Officially Shut Down As Donald Trump and Congress Fail to Agree on Spending Bill, Employees on Furlough.

The agency warned that any claims suggesting otherwise are misleading and not based on official policy. In conclusion, the circulating messages claiming a shutdown would allow illegal immigrants to enter freely are entirely false. ICE and the Department of Homeland Security have made it clear that immigration laws and border enforcement remain unchanged. Citizens are urged to rely on official sources and avoid sharing misleading information during this period.

