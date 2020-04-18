From Punjab to the US, Viral Videos of Police Officers Brightening Kids' Birthdays amid Lockdown Melt Hearts on Social Media!

Police Making Birthdays Special Amid Lockdown (Photo Crdits: Twitter)

When we were ringing in the new years some of us had no idea we would have to spend our birthdays amid a pandemic, staying at home in a lockdown, where even finding a cake would be difficult. But nevertheless, where there are humans, there is also humanity, love and positivity! We have seen the police go out of their way during the lockdown to help out the rest of the people who are quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic. Being one of the frontliners, the police all across the world are putting their lives at risk to make sure we are secure in the lockdown. However, a couple of viral videos showing police officers making the day of kids having their birthdays amid the lockdown is going viral on Twitter for all the right reasons.

Punjab Police Surprises a Little Boy On His Birthday

In one of the videos from India, the Punjab police planned to surprise a little boy with cake and collectively sang "happy birthday" for the little one. In the viral video, you can a bunch of Punjab police officers coming at the doorsteps of the little boy's house. As the little one comes out with his father, you can see one of the police officers handing over a package and him along with the rest of the police officers being to sing Happy birthday for the kid. Watch video:

Watch: How Punjab police brightened up a boy's birthday amid #CoronavirusLockdown. pic.twitter.com/7iTbM7DF0m — NDTV (@ndtv) April 17, 2020

The US police Making a Boys Birthday Special

In another video from the US shared by Ritesh Deshmukh, a bunch of cop cars can be seen stopping by at the house of a birthday boy to wish him on his day. A father called Police and told it was his son's birthday and no one came due to COVID-19, so they came to cheer him up! Watch Video:

What a good gesture. In USA, a father called Police and told it was his son's Birthday and no one came due to Covid-19. See the amazing response from Police! pic.twitter.com/CFmsD9TNVJ — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 17, 2020

While some police personnel are resorting to stern methods to keep people at home during the pandemic, some have resorted to using techniques of embarrassing the violators and thus forcing them to stay indoors. From performing aarti to giving flowers, Police personnel are dealing with coronavirus lockdown violators, in the most unique way! Some of them have chosen to be kind to people and explain to them that being at home is the need of the hour.