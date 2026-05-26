IndiGo Flight Attendant Viral Video: Crew Member Madhavi Chiguru Uses Nail Glue To Fix Passenger’s Broken Glasses on Kolkata-Hyderabad Flight

A video showcasing an IndiGo cabin crew member using nail glue and duct tape to repair an elderly passenger's broken spectacles has gathered significant traction online. The flight attendant, Madhavi Chiguru, stepped in to assist the solo traveller after noticing he was struggling to eat and drink due to the broken eyewear aboard the Kolkata-Hyderabad flight. The mid-air gesture has drawn praise across social media platforms, highlighting frontline customer service within the aviation sector. Scroll below to see the "indigo flight attendant viral video".

Speaking about the incident, Chiguru noted that the response was unexpected, framing the action as a direct extension of standard operational hospitality. IndiGo Flight Crew Denies Diabetic Passenger Washroom Access on Raipur-Delhi Flight, Airline Responds.

Watch IndiGo Flight Attendant Viral Video Here

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A Temporary Fix Facilitates Passenger Comfort Onboard IndiGo Flight

The interaction occurred during a routine domestic flight when Chiguru observed a passenger experiencing difficulty maintaining his balance while managing his in-flight meal. Upon closer inspection, she discovered that the frame of his spectacles had snapped completely, rendering them unusable without manual support. Recognising that any onboard solution would remain a temporary measure, Chiguru retrieved her personal nail glue alongside standard airline duct tape to structurally stabilise the frame. Visuals shared online capture the passenger smiling and expressing appreciation upon receiving the functional, repaired glasses back from the crew.

Cabin Crew Member Cites Institutional Training and Background

"The customer was travelling alone so he was taken care by me and my crew through out his journey. He also showered me with lot of blessing while deplaning for the specs," Chiguru stated, emphasising that the team monitored the passenger's needs for the remainder of the flight. Chiguru, a veteran flight attendant with 15 years of industry experience, attributed the quick problem-solving to institutional protocols. "This was an example to showcase that we at Indigo offer ‘service from the heart’. And I’m always grateful for our training and management for the training standards that’s always practical and to put customers needs first," she explained. IndiGo Issues Statement After Viral Video of Passenger on Mumbai-Kolkata Flight 6E138 Slapping Fellow Flyer, Terms Assailant’s Behaviour As ‘Unruly’.

Social Media Reception and Family Roots

The documentation of the repair was initially intended as a simple workplace update on Instagram, accompanied by the caption, "Forever 6E… Happy customers = Happy day at work". The footage quickly transitioned into a viral segment, accumulating high engagement from users praising the crew's resourcefulness. "When I posted this reel, I honestly was not expecting it to go viral at all," Chiguru remarked. "I just wanted to represent who we are as cabin crew, and the love and blessings I received from people were completely unexpected," she added.

Originally from Karimnagar in Telangana, Chiguru dedicated the positive visibility to her parents, Vasundhara and Mohan, who originally encouraged her career path into aviation. "It was always their vision for me to become a cabin crew, and today I feel so happy to make them proud in this way," she added.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2026 03:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).