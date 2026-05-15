IndiGo Flight Crew Denies Diabetic Passenger Washroom Access on Raipur-Delhi Flight, Airline Responds

A social media post on X has sparked widespread outrage after a user alleged that an IndiGo flight crew member denied a diabetic passenger access to the washroom during flight 6E6313 from Raipur to Delhi, triggering responses from both the airline and the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

What Happened on IndiGo Flight 6E6313?

X user and social worker Shubham Kushwaha alleged that during the Raipur to Delhi IndiGo flight, a crew member refused to allow a diabetic passenger to use the washroom "despite sufficient time before landing."

The request to use the washroom was made at 6:15 pm, with the flight landing at 6:35 pm, leaving a window of 20 minutes. According to the post, the crew member not only denied the request but also misbehaved with the passenger.

"When requested, she misbehaved with the passenger," Kushwaha alleged in the viral post. ‘Felt Shocked and Utterly Violated’: IndiGo Passenger Says Co-Pilot Barged Into Toilet When She Was Inside, Airline Responds.

The situation reportedly continued even after the flight landed. "After deplaning, she still didn't allow the passenger to use the washroom. Who takes responsibility for such behaviour by flight attendants towards passengers? Passengers deserve dignity and respectful treatment, not arrogance," the post read.

IndiGo Flight Crew Denies Diabetic Passenger Washroom Access

Air Hostess Neha of Indigo Flight 6E6313 (Raipur to Delhi, 16:50 departure) denied a Diabetic passenger access to the washroom at 6:15 PM despite sufficient time before landing, and when requested she misbehaved with the passenger. The flight landed at 6:35. After deplaning also,… pic.twitter.com/ICIu6vdKzr — Shubham Kushwaha (@realshubhamkush) May 14, 2026

How Did IndiGo Respond?

IndiGo acknowledged the complaint and said it was looking into the matter.

"We have spoken to Mr Deepak and truly regret the inconvenience caused to him. We are getting this checked and will share an update. - Team IndiGo," the airline said.

Explaining the crew's actions, IndiGo added, "As per standard safety protocols, once the seatbelt signs are on, including during critical phases of flight such as taxi, take-off, descent and landing, passengers are required to remain seated with their seatbelts fastened, and crew actions are guided accordingly. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation, as these measures are implemented solely to ensure a safe and comfortable journey for everyone onboard." Security Scare at Mumbai Airport After Tissue Bearing Word ‘Danger’ Discovered Inside Lavatory of IndiGo Flight.

IndiGo Responds

Dear Sir, we sincerely regret the inconvenience and concern experienced by the travelling customer. The safety and well-being of our customers remain our highest priority at all times. As per standard safety protocols, once the seat belt signs are on, including during critical… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) May 15, 2026

The airline further said, "Dear Sir, we sincerely regret the inconvenience and concern experienced by the travelling customer. The safety and well-being of our customers remain our highest priority at all times."

Ministry of Civil Aviation Steps In

The Ministry of Civil Aviation also responded to the viral complaint on X, saying, "Dear Sir/Madam, the inconvenience caused is deeply regretted. Please share your airline name, PNR number, full name and phone number via direct message for resolving the issue. Regards, Ministry of Civil Aviation."

Here's What Ministry of Civil Aviation Said

Dear Sir/Madam, Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted, please share your Airline name, PNR number, full name, and phone number via direct message for resolving the issue.https://t.co/ORNDl4pfar Regards, Ministry of Civil Aviation https://t.co/0A9BFVuqA3 — MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) May 14, 2026

Why This Case Has Sparked Debate

The incident has reignited debate around passenger rights, especially for those with medical conditions such as diabetes, where access to washrooms can be a health necessity rather than a comfort request. While airlines are bound by safety protocols during descent and landing phases, many users online have questioned whether the response was proportionate given the passenger's medical condition.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X Account of Indigo). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 06:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).