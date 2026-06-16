MrBeast Becomes FIRST YouTuber To Reach 500 Million Subscribers, Receives Special Panther Diamond Play Button From CEO Neal Mohan (Watch Video)

Global sensation MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has etched his name deeper into YouTube history by becoming the first individual creator to reach the staggering milestone of 500 million subscribers. The 28-year-old YouTuber achieved this unprecedented feat on June 12, 2026, solidifying his position as the platform's most-subscribed individual personality. MrBeast Won't Be Paid for Engagement Farming on X, Says Product Head Nikita Bier.

Donaldson, who first joined YouTube in 2012 at the age of 13, has consistently redefined online content with his high-production value videos featuring elaborate challenges, massive giveaways, and impactful philanthropic endeavours. His journey from a teenager experimenting with gaming content to a global multimedia enterprise with hundreds of employees is a testament to his innovative approach and dedication.

MrBeast Receives Custom Diamond Play Button from YouTube CEO Neal Mohan

To commemorate this historic achievement, YouTube CEO Neal Mohan personally presented MrBeast with a special, custom-made Play Button. Unlike the standard awards, this unique trophy reflects MrBeast's distinctive brand. The custom Play Button features YouTube's iconic logo surrounded by a striking Bengal tiger, which is a clear reference to the American YouTuber's well-known iconography.

Further personalising the award, the "play" icon on the button is rendered in blue, and the tiger's eyes shimmer in purple, perfectly aligning with MrBeast's signature brand colour palette. Neal Mohan, who assumed the role of YouTube's CEO in 2023, extended his congratulations to Donaldson, stating, "This achievement is a testament to what's possible when a creator has the freedom to follow their creativity and be their authentic selves. Jimmy, you are an incredible innovator and we're so proud to be part of your journey."

MrBeast Receives His Custom Playbutton for 500 M Subscribers on YouTube from CEO Neal Mohan

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MrBeast's Insta Post Showcasing All His Play Buttons

Following the grand presentation, MrBeast took to Instagram to share his excitement with his massive following. He posted a series of photos, proudly showcasing his newest custom YouTube Play Button. In a particularly striking image, Donaldson posed in front of his meticulously arranged 'Play Button wall,' which visibly chronicles his extraordinary growth on the video-sharing platform, displaying awards ranging from 100,000 subscribers all the way up to his monumental 500 million milestone. Rosanna Pansino Questions MrBeast’s YouTube Viewership After Beast Industries CEO Claims 1.45 Billion Reach (View Posts).

This wall serves as a powerful visual representation of his decade-plus journey and unparalleled success on YouTube, underscoring the creator's enduring influence and the expanding landscape of digital entertainment.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 12:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).