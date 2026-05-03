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X has intensified efforts to combat engagement farming, with Head of Product Nikita Bier confirming that creator MrBeast will not be paid for reposting content from other platforms. The platform now uses Grok to identify when users upload non-original material, a feature live on web and iOS. This move aims to reward genuine creators and reduce low-effort, cross-platform reposts that inflate engagement without adding value. Bier’s statement has sparked debate, with some praising the policy for improving content quality while others question its application to high-profile users. X continues to refine its creator monetisation system to prioritise original, high-quality posts. The development reflects ongoing platform changes under owner Elon Musk to foster authentic interaction and sustainable creator economics. Nikita Bier sent a army pig picture as a reply to MrBeast's X post - "If this tweet has exactly 1 like in 24 hours I’ll give that person $1,000,000". MrBeast Raises Concerns Over Rise of AI Videos, Says It Could Impact Millions of YouTubers and Lead to ‘Scary Times’.

Nikita Bier Replies to MrBeast on X

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Nikita Bier X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 07:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).