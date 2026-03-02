Prominent YouTube creator Rosanna Pansino has publicly challenged the viewership metrics of Jimmy Donaldson, known globally as MrBeast, following a recent statement from the CEO of Beast Industries. The dispute began after Jeff Housenbold, CEO of Donaldson’s parent company, claimed that the creator’s content reached 1.45 billion unique viewers over a recent 90-day period. Payal Gaming Meets iShowSpeed and MrBeast: Viral Streamer Calls Her 'PayPal' Again on Live Video.

Pansino, a longtime creator and host of the baking series Nerdy Nummies, took to social media to question the nature of these figures, suggesting that a significant portion of the reported reach may be attributed to paid advertisements rather than organic interest. Writing on X, Pansino asked a direct question regarding transparency, “Did MrBeast's CEO disclose how many of those views were paid for?”

Rosanna Pansino Highlights Distinction Between Reach and Organic Growth

The controversy centres on the technical difference between "reach" and "organic engagement." Pansino pointed to publicly available ad data and argued that while the company is not necessarily engaged in wrongdoing, the terminology used by leadership is potentially misleading. "His Long Form views are down about 50% from last year, despite him buying views. This spin goes craaaaazy.” Pansino noted in a recent post.

Rosanna Pansino Claims MrBeast Buys Views

Did MrBeasts CEO disclose how many of those views were bought? It was recently discovered that MrBeast ran his long form and short form videos as ads 428 times last year alone. His Long Form views are down about 50% from last year despite him buying views. This spin goes… https://t.co/aiwIyVochD — Rosanna Pansino (@RosannaPansino) February 28, 2026

She further explained that tools like YouTube’s "Promote" feature allow creators to spend money to boost views and gain subscribers. Pansino claimed that Donaldson had run his videos as ads multiple times over the past year and suggested that his long-form video views actually appear lower compared to previous years. “I don’t think you understand how the YouTube ‘Promote’ feature works. You put in money and get out views and subs. Yes, many people use it, but they don’t hint that their broad reach is organic.” she added.

Rosanna Pansino Clarifies Her Criticism of MrBeast’s YouTube Views

I'm not 'accusing' him. It is a fact based on the data. MrBeasts long form views are down by about 50% from last year AND he ran his long form and short form videos as ads 428 times last year alone (buying views). He is using YouTube's 'Promote' feature, where you put in money… https://t.co/j12GQ9Vt0k — Rosanna Pansino (@RosannaPansino) February 28, 2026

A Growing Pattern of Criticism

This latest inquiry into viewership data follows a series of public clashes between Pansino and the MrBeast brand. The tension dates back to 2023, when Pansino accused Donaldson of editing her out of the top three spots in a high-stakes challenge video. “MrBeast (Jimmy) had edited the video to make me look like I performed worse than I did,” she wrote at the time. “This was extra upsetting because I genuinely believed him when he said that his videos are 'authentic and real.'”

More recently, she has been a vocal critic of Donaldson’s business ventures, including the launch of the pre-packaged meal brand "Lunchly." After claiming to find mould in the product, she posted, “This is a health concern for children. We should be holding these massive brands to a higher standard.” She has also expressed concern over the acquisition of the youth-focused banking app, Step, calling the move into youth finance “extremely dangerous.”

Industry Implications

The 1.45 billion figure cited by Housenbold would represent nearly 20% of the global population, a staggering metric that underscores the scale of Beast Industries as it expands into sectors like fintech and food service. While some fans have dismissed Pansino's critiques as personal, the conversation has sparked a wider industry debate about the need for clearer reporting standards in the creator economy.

As of early March 2026, neither Jimmy Donaldson nor Jeff Housenbold has issued a formal response to Pansino’s comments. For now, the debate remains centred on whether the massive numbers reported by the world’s most-subscribed creator reflect genuine audience interest or a sophisticated, paid marketing machine.

