Odisha Migrant Workers in Quarantine Made a Viral TikTok Dance Video Breaking Social Distancing Laws; FIR Lodged

Making TikTok video is a fun and entertaining hobby that many Indians indulge themselves in, but six people from Odisha thought it was ok to shoot a dance TikTok video while they were quarantined. The clip when viral in no time and has now caused the six migrant workers to face police charges. These migration workers from West Bengal were quarantined in Bhadrak, Odisha but soon their dance TikTok video was doing rounds on social media.

These Odia migrant workers were kept in a quarantine centre in CRS High School in Tihidi after they had returned from West Benga. However, they have now been charged for breaking social distancing and quarantine norms. The videos were shot within the quarantine centre premises and in the videos, you can see workers singing and dancing. They are seen enjoying inside a room and were very close to each other.

As per reports by Kalinga TV, the police have lodged an FIR under Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act. The six people seen in the TikTok video have a probe is underway. Reports further say that the Sarpanch of Bhatpada, Swarnamayee Jena, lodged a complaint against the workers in Tihidi police station. However, Bhadrak Police took to Twitter to mention that an FIR has been filed against the workers.

"Tihidi PS case No 172 Dt 4,5.20 u/s 188/269/270IPC/ sec 51 DM Act has been registered against 6 persons for violating social distancing norms in quranitine centre at Bhatapara and uploading the video on Tik Tok", the tweet read. Check Tweet:

Chief Secretary A K Tripathy had earlier said that indiscipline and violation of quarantine guidelines by a handful of people "must not derail the preparedness put in place to keep the 4.5-crore people of the state secure amid the pandemic." He further said, "Quarantine guidelines will be implemented strictly. Those found creating a nuisance, indulging in indiscipline and fleeing quarantine centres will be shifted to facilities far away from their respective areas," Tripathy told reporters."