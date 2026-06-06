Robots Attacking Kids in China Viral Video: Clip Shows Humanoid Robot Slapping Minor

Another video showing a humanoid robot making contact with a child in China has gone viral on social media, renewing discussions about safety standards as the country accelerates the deployment of advanced robotics. The latest footage comes days after another widely shared clip allegedly showed a robot slapping a child, drawing attention to the risks of human-robot interactions in public spaces.

The first incident reportedly involved a Unitree G1 humanoid robot during a public performance in China's Xinjiang region. Video circulating online appears to show the robot, wearing a blue clown wig, executing a spinning kick that struck a young boy standing nearby, causing him to fall to the ground. Chinese Humanoid Robots Outrun Humans in Beijing Half-Marathon, Mark Major AI Breakthrough (Watch Video).

Robot Slaps Kid in China

WATCH: Robots are attacking kids in China. A second video showing a similar incident has recently emerged pic.twitter.com/CWxSFDIVf8 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 6, 2026

Another Robot is going viral after sIapping a kid in China 😬 pic.twitter.com/mUY3lDBZC9 — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) June 6, 2026

According to reports cited by Shanghai Daily, the incident took place during a show at a tourist attraction in Xinjiang. "A robot at a Xinjiang tourist attraction kicked a boy during a show. The child was not seriously hurt, but the mother reported the site staff were slow to react," the publication stated.

Reports indicate that the child did not suffer serious injuries. However, the incident sparked criticism over the response time of staff members overseeing the demonstration. China Robot Malfunctions: Chilling Video Shows Humanoid Robot ‘Waking Up’ and Attacking Human Handler.

The video quickly gained traction online, with users debating responsibility and safety protocols surrounding autonomous robots operating near members of the public. The emergence of a second video involving a child has intensified discussions about safeguards, crowd management and accountability when robots are deployed in entertainment, tourism and public demonstration settings.

China has been investing heavily in automation and robotics as it seeks to address challenges posed by an ageing workforce and declining birth rates. The country has identified humanoid robotics as a strategic industry and has supported the development of increasingly sophisticated machines capable of walking, running, performing tasks and interacting with people.

Companies such as Unitree have attracted global attention for their rapid advances in humanoid robot technology. Demonstrations featuring robots performing athletic movements, dancing and interacting with audiences have become increasingly common across China.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Insider Paper), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 04:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).