In a groundbreaking moment for robotics and artificial intelligence, humanoid robots outperformed elite human runners at the Beijing E-Town Humanoid Robot Half-Marathon held on Sunday. The event, staged in Beijing, marked the first time robots have surpassed human athletes in a competitive long-distance race environment.

The unique “human-robot joint run” featured more than 100 humanoid robots competing alongside nearly 12,000 human participants on a 21.1 km course. Safety barriers separated the two groups, but the competition still offered a direct comparison of speed and endurance. UBTECH Walker 2 Becomes 1st Humanoid Robot From China To Autonomously Swap Its Own Battery (Watch Video).

Robots Beat Humans in Beijing Half-Marathon

Just wrapped up: Beijing Yizhuang Humanoid Robot Half Marathon 2026. Champion: Honor’s “Lightning” robot finished in 50:26 — smashing the human half-marathon world record by ~17 minutes. pic.twitter.com/3B4XUPrYSS — Tesla Aaron L (@TeslaAaronL) April 19, 2026

The standout performer was ‘Lightning’, a humanoid robot developed by Honor, which completed the race in an astonishing 50 minutes and 26 seconds. This timing significantly undercuts the human half-marathon world record of 57:20 set by Jacob Kiplimo. Notably, Honor’s robots swept all three podium positions, with finishing times of approximately 51 and 53 minutes.

The event highlighted rapid technological progress. In last year’s inaugural race, the fastest robot took over two hours and 40 minutes to complete the same distance. This year, around 40% of the robots operated autonomously, navigating the course using onboard sensors and AI systems rather than remote control. Russia’s 1st Humanoid Robot: AIDOL Company Showcases Its AI-Powered Human Robot That Stumbles Down While Walking on Stage (Watch Video).

Engineers credited key design upgrades for the leap in performance. The winning robot featured extended leg structures and advanced liquid cooling technology adapted from smartphones, allowing it to maintain speed without overheating. “Running faster may not seem meaningful at first, but it enables technology transfer, for example, into structural reliability and cooling, and eventually industrial applications,” said engineer Du Xiaodi.

Interestingly, another robot from Honor recorded the fastest time overall at 48 minutes and 19 seconds but was not declared the winner because it did not meet the event’s autonomous operation criteria.

Despite the success, the race exposed ongoing limitations. Some robots stumbled at the starting line, while others veered off course or collided with barriers, underscoring the challenges of real-world navigation and stability.

The event also showcased China’s growing dominance in robotics. Companies like Unitree Robotics and UBTech Robotics are leading global shipments of humanoid robots, reflecting the country’s aggressive push in AI and automation.

While experts caution that such performances do not yet translate into complex industrial capabilities, the race offered a powerful glimpse into the future of robotics, inspiring both awe and ambition among spectators and engineers alike.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2026 12:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).