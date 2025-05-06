CCTV video footage from a factory in China has gone viral after a humanoid robot was seen violently thrashing and attempting to break free from its restraints. Suspended by a small crane, the robot suddenly began swinging its arms aggressively, prompting nearby workers to duck and move away in fear. As it appeared to move forward while flailing, the scene quickly turned chaotic, with one worker shielding his face and another retreating to safety. The disturbing incident has sparked widespread concern online, with many calling it a chilling glimpse into a dystopian future. Robocop in China: AI-Powered Humanoid Robots Deployed To Assist Police and Patrol Urban Areas in Shenzhen, Video Goes Viral.

China Robot Attacks Handler

VIDEO: Watch the chilling moment humanoid robot wakes up and starts attacking its handlers in China pic.twitter.com/37BzfZlYLW — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) May 6, 2025

