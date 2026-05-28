Viral 'Donald Trump' Albino Buffalo Spared From Eid al-Adha Sacrifice in Bangladesh, Animal Moved to National Zoo

A rare albino buffalo nicknamed "Donald Trump" due to its distinctive blond tuft of hair has been spared from ritual slaughter during the Eid al-Adha festival following a last-minute government intervention in Bangladesh. The nearly 700-kilogram animal had already been sold to a buyer for the Bakrid holiday sacrifice when authorities stepped in on Wednesday, May 28, citing security concerns and an unprecedented wave of public interest.

Last-Minute Government Intervention Saves Viral ‘Donald Trump’ Albino Buffalo

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed directly ordered that the buffalo be saved from the traditional Eid al-Adha sacrifice, which is scheduled for Thursday, May 29. Under the ministry's directive, the animal's buyer received a full refund, and the buffalo was safely transferred to the Bangladesh National Zoo in the capital city of Dhaka. Pale-Skinned, 700 KG 'Donald Trump' Buffalo With Light-Coloured Hair Takes Bangladesh By Storm, Video Goes Viral.

Local law enforcement and livestock officials confirmed that they assessed the animal's rarity and young age before stepping in to preserve it. "At the last moment, the decision was taken to spare the buffalo from sacrifice due to security concerns and the unusual level of public interest," a Home Ministry official said.

Viral ‘Donald Trump’ Albino Buffalo Has Become A Social Media Phenomenon

The animal initially gained widespread attention after videos highlighting its unique appearance went viral online. Large crowds subsequently began gathering at the farm in the Keraniganj area, with some visitors travelling long distances to glimpse the buffalo's unique blond fringe and remarkably calm demeanour. Farm owner Ziauddin Mridha explained that the unusual name originated as a lighthearted joke. His younger brother first noticed the physical resemblance between the animal’s golden hair tuft and the distinct hairstyle of the former US President. According to Mridha, the buffalo is exceptionally gentle but demands highly specialised upkeep. The 700 kg bull requires a meticulous routine, including frequent feeding schedules and regular baths to maintain its health.

Albino Buffalo A Rarity in the Local Livestock Market

The buffalo's survival is highly unusual for the seasonal market. During the Eid al-Adha celebrations, millions of livestock animals - predominantly cows, goats, sheep, and dark-skinned buffaloes - are traditionally traded and sacrificed across Bangladesh. Because albino buffaloes are exceptionally rare in the region, where the vast majority of native cattle are dark-furred, "Donald Trump" became an instant standout. While its striking colouration made it a prime attraction for buyers, its viral popularity and political nickname ultimately secured its safety. Viral ‘Donald Trump’ Albino Buffalo Sold on Live-Weight Basis at 550 Taka per Kg in Bangladesh Ahead of Eid al-Adha Festival (Watch Video).

Because albino buffaloes are exceptionally rare in the region, where the vast majority of native cattle are dark-furred, "Donald Trump" became an instant standout. While its striking colouration made it a prime attraction for buyers, its viral popularity and political nickname ultimately secured its safety.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 28, 2026 07:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).