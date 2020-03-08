Weird Birthday Wish! North Carolina Woman Goes to Jail on Her 100th Birthday on Charges of 'Indecent Exposure' (Watch Video)

Woman goes to jail for 100th birthday (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

How often have you made a list of things you want to fulfil before you become a year older? A lot of us do and mostly in our teen to tweens. But a centenarian woman wanted to go to jail to celebrate her birthday and well, she did. Ruth Bryant from North Carolina went behind the bars to celebrate her 100th birthday. And yes, she wanted to be arrested so the cops too made a hilarious charge of "indecent exposure" against her. A video has captured her getting arrested and totally enjoying it as she went to jail. Georgia Mother Orders Disney-Themed Cake For Daughter Who Likes 'Moana', Bakery Mishears it For Marijuana (See Pic).

The Person County Sheriff’s Office helped in fulfilling Bryant's wish when they came up to arrest her at the living facility. She always wanted to get an experience of being behind the bars and what better way to mark it on her milestone of completing 100 years. So police officers came in to arrest Ruth Bryant where her family members had gathered to cut the cake. But they never knew it would get delayed as Ruth would be taken to jail for an indecent exposure, in all fun, of course. The officers approached her with cuffs and she was just as excited. They even gave her an experience of going in the police van with the sirens blaring and flashing lights.

Watch Video of 100-Year-Old Woman Going to Jail on Her Birthday:

Throughout the chat with the police, Bryant was funny and had her spirits high. When the deputies warned her not to put up a fight, and she playfully joked at them. As the video shows, she was overly excited to get her mugshots clicked and tapping along in the jail. Bryant spent some time in a cell too and as she left she took away a shirt with her that read,'PERSON COUNTY JAIL.' Talking about fulfilling her wish she said, "I’m in the jail-house now! I finally got here!" She was then released and she returned to the facility to complete her birthday tradition.